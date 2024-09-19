  1. Residential Customers
London Fashion Week 2024 You should know these fashion trends

Lea Oetiker

19.9.2024

London Fashion Week 2024 celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.
London Fashion Week 2024 celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.
Imago

London Fashion Week 2024 celebrated its 40th anniversary from September 12 to 17. Expect these trends next spring and summer.

19.09.2024, 16:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • London Fashion Week has taken place again.
  • Numerous designers presented their collections for summer and spring 2025.
  • You should know these trends.
Show more

London Fashion Week celebrated its 40th anniversary this year with a five-day event showcasing collections for the spring-summer 2025 season.

These styles were particularly common on the catwalk:

"Girlness"

"Girlness" will be a big theme this spring and summer. It has been given a new definition this year, as "Cnn Style" writes. Redefined by many facets, contradictions and lots of "girl power". For example, at the Olympics in France or Kamala Harris, who stood in the presidential election.

This also seems to have influenced the designers. At the JW Anderson show, for example, there were tutus made of leather. He referred to his sister, "who can be quite girly at times, but also has a certain toughness and independence."

The JW Anderson collection for spring and summer 2025.
The JW Anderson collection for spring and summer 2025.
Imago
The JW Anderson collection for spring and summer 2025.
The JW Anderson collection for spring and summer 2025.
Imago

It can be a little sexy

Miniskirts, metallic nipple pasties, see-through fabrics, hot pants with glitter or an animal print and nude demonstrations. This season, many designers asked themselves the question: "What is actually sexy these days?"

Sensuality was not just skin deep. Designer Aron Esh offered a new kind of sex appeal: slim-fit leather pants, heeled ankle boots and transaparent vests or blouses. Models looked aloof and seductive with sunglasses and double-sized Olsen baseball caps, making the sexiest statement of all: Effortlessness.

Designer Aron Esh offered a new kind of sex appeal: slim-fit leather pants, heeled ankle boots and transaparent vests or blouses.
Designer Aron Esh offered a new kind of sex appeal: slim-fit leather pants, heeled ankle boots and transaparent vests or blouses.
Imago
The new collection by designer Di Petsa.
The new collection by designer Di Petsa.
Imago

Let the games begin again

Sportswear is super trendy this year. For example, designer Yuhan Wang dedicated her collection to female boxers such as Alaia Ali, Jane Couch and Brdiget Riley, featuring cycling shorts made entirely of lace, NFL-style shoulder pads with flowers and boxing gloves.

The designer told "Cnn" that she wanted to redefine the meaning of sportswear: "I think in the past, sportswear was geared towards men. It's very functional. But nobody thinks about how women want to dress," she said.

On the catwalk with other designers were glittering lamé rughyshirts and shorts in raspberry and champagne shades. Arsenal FC football shirts were also reprinted and a matching two-piece set was created.

Designer Yuhan Wang dedicated her collection to various female boxers.
Designer Yuhan Wang dedicated her collection to various female boxers.
Imago
The new collection by Labrum is sporty.
The new collection by Labrum is sporty.
Imago

You can find more pictures from London Fashion Week 2024 here:

London Fashion Week 2024
Labrum staged its show at the Emirates Stadium.

Labrum staged its show at the Emirates Stadium.

Image: Imago

Burberry drew on its trademark check print and reinterpreted the trench coat in the form of tops and dresses.

Burberry drew on its trademark check print and reinterpreted the trench coat in the form of tops and dresses.

Image: Imago

Huishan Zhang was inspired by Wong Kar Wai's erotic short film "The Hand" for his Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Huishan Zhang was inspired by Wong Kar Wai's erotic short film "The Hand" for his Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Image: Imago

The Burberry collection at this year's London Fashion Week was rather plain. "The collection was more commercially focused and included a range of wearable pieces," writes "Cnn".

The Burberry collection at this year's London Fashion Week was rather plain. "The collection was more commercially focused and included a range of wearable pieces," writes "Cnn".

Image: Imago

Roksanda's sculptural work was inspired by Hungarian conceptual artist Agnes Denes.

Roksanda's sculptural work was inspired by Hungarian conceptual artist Agnes Denes.

Image: Imago

The Japanese brand Toga by designer Yasuko Furuta.

The Japanese brand Toga by designer Yasuko Furuta.

Image: Imago

London-based Brazilian designer Karoline Vitto celebrates body awareness with her inclusive designs.

London-based Brazilian designer Karoline Vitto celebrates body awareness with her inclusive designs.

Image: Imago

The collection by Marques Almeida Ready. Jeans on jeans will also be very popular next spring and summer.

The collection by Marques Almeida Ready. Jeans on jeans will also be very popular next spring and summer.

Image: Imago

