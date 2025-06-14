The natural pool in Beringen SH: the water here contains no chemicals. Picture: Screenshot Google Review

It's bathing weather again. In addition to fun in the pool, river or lake, there are also natural swimming pools. In other words, swimming pools that rely on natural and ecological water treatment. You should visit these seven this summer.

It's hot. Really hot. So you need to cool off. By swimming, for example. In a pool, a lake, a river - or in a natural swimming pool.

Naturbadis are swimming pools that rely on natural and ecological water treatment and completely dispense with chlorine or other chemical additives.

Instead, the water is purified by biological filters, plants and microorganisms, similar to a natural lake or pond.

You should visit these seven Swiss natural swimming pools this summer:

Naturbad Riehen BS

The Riehen natural pool near Basel was designed by architects Herzog & de Meuron. Picture Screenshot Google Review

Naturbad Riehen was opened in June 2014. It was designed by architects Herzog & de Meuron. It is a natural swimming pool with biological water treatment in the municipality of Riehen near Basel.

The pool has a café, a non-swimmers' pool with a beach area and slide, a swimming and diving board and a paddling pool with water games for small children. The number of visitors is limited and the current status can be viewed on the website.

Biobadi Biberstein AG

Biobadi Biberstein in the canton of Aargau was opened 25 years ago. Picture: Screenshot Google Review

Badi Biberstein in the canton of Aargau was the first biobath in Switzerland. It was opened in 2000.

In 2014, the regeneration area of the swimming pool was separated from the swimmers' pool by a glass wall. Visitors can observe water lilies, tadpoles, frogs, dragonflies, butterflies and even grass snakes in a separate area.

Part of the regeneration area, which is designed with pebbles, reeds and water lilies, is also accessible to guests of all ages.

The Badi has a large pool, a children's pool, a sunbathing lawn and a restaurant. There is also a playground, a volleyball court on the playing field, a table tennis table and a table football table.

Milandia ZH natural pool

The natural pool at Milandia in Greifensee ZH also has a non-swimmer area. Picture Screenshot Google Review

Greifensee also has an organic swimming pool without chemicals: the natural pool in the Milandia sports and adventure park.

It has a swimmers' and non-swimmers' area as well as a paddling pool for children. There is also a wooden jetty and a sunbathing lawn.

Natural swimming pool in Moos ZH

Bad im Moos in Schlieren ZH is the largest public, fully biologically purified natural swimming pool in Switzerland. Picture: Screenshot Google Review

The outdoor pool in Moos in Schlieren ZH was originally designed by garden architect Gustav Ammann. Renovation work in the 1970s altered the original design and character of the facility.

During the renovations - before the 2011 bathing season - the original design idea was restored in collaboration with the Zurich Office for Monument Protection. The pool then became a natural swimming pool.

The outdoor pool is now the largest public, fully biologically purified natural pool in Switzerland. It has a 65-metre-long slide, a diving pool with 1-metre and 3-metre diving towers, a climbing wall, hip castle and a kiosk with snacks, drinks and sweets.

Parkbad Kriens LU

The park pool in Kriens LU has an adventure bay with a climbing wall. Picture: Naturbad Kriens

In addition to a classic swimming and diving pool, the Parkbad Kriens also offers a natural pool whose water is treated using a biological purification system without chlorine.

The natural pool includes an adventure bay with a climbing wall and a 70-metre-long water slide with its own landing pool. For children, there is a separate shallow water area with a fine pebble beach and a paddling area especially for the little ones.

Maschwanden ZH natural pool

The Maschwanden ZH natural pool also has a 25-meter pool with four swimming lanes. Picture: Screenshot Google Review

Since 2014, the Maschwanden outdoor pool has been a natural pool with biological water treatment. The swimming pool offers a 25-meter pool with four swimming lanes, an adjacent non-swimmers' pool and a children's paddling pool.

There is also a playground for children with various play equipment and a play area with goals. There are also table tennis tables.

Gwaage Badi Beringen SH

The natural swimming pool in Beringen SH invites young and old to sunbathe and linger. Picture: Screenshot Google Review

The Gwaage Badi in Beringen is the first swimming pool with biological water treatment in the canton of Schaffhausen. It has a 50-metre swimming pool with diving platform, a non-swimmers' pool, a paddling pool and a play stream. It also has a kiosk, a barbecue area, a playground, a table tennis table and a beach volleyball court.

