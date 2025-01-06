The right sports outfit is important for a comfortable and healthy workout. Unsplash/brucemars

Gyms are full in January. Have you also made a New Year's resolution to exercise more? You should bear this in mind when buying new gym clothes - because you can make mistakes.

You should also make sure you wear the right sports shoes.

Sportswear should not be tumble-dried after washing - this could cause them to shrink. Show more

It's one of the most popular New Year's resolutions: Do more sport and get fit. The gyms are especially packed at the beginning of the year, but then the rush dies down again.

So if you're going back to the gym now, you should definitely invest in the right clothing. Because only with the right outfit can you train comfortably, healthily and properly. Your performance will be limited in a ragged cotton outfit.

You should keep the following tips in mind when buying new fitness equipment:

Choose the wrong fabric

Fitness clothing is made from breathable and quick-drying fabric for a reason. Cotton absorbs your sweat. As a result, the shirt or trousers get wet quickly and this in turn cools the body down.

The right material can not only help you sweat less, but you can also move optimally in a breathable outfit and no fungi can form on the clothing that could transfer to your skin.

Even though there are many nice sets that look like comfortable sports outfits, not all of them are really made for this. Some just look the part, but are only suitable for relaxing at home.

The clothes don't fit properly

The right size is essential for training. If your clothes are too big, you could get caught or trip. You should not risk this risk of injury. It's also easier to check that you're doing the exercise correctly if the outfit doesn't bunch up.

Clothes that are too tight, on the other hand, can rub and be uncomfortable. If the sports bra or top is too tight, it will constrict the air, which can lead to poor breathing.

It's helpful to do the test right away when trying on clothes - and do squats, jumping jacks or other exercises. This is the only way to know how the garments feel in action.

Leave the normal bra on

Speaking of sports bras: Dear women, a supportive bra is essential for healthy training. Ordinary models are not good for exercising because the material is not breathable and does not stretch. Only a proper sports bra provides the optimum posture to prevent pain, sagging breasts or stretch marks.

Opt for everyday sneakers

The same applies to shoes as to sportswear: There is footwear specifically designed for fitness activities. It's better not to wear everyday sneakers to the gym, as they don't provide optimal joint support or the necessary stability. In addition, depending on how often you train, you should change your shoes more regularly and buy new models so that the soles don't lose the necessary grip.

Wear jewelry

Accessories have no place in the gym. You could get tangled up with dangling bracelets and get caught. Chains, rings, watches or earrings should therefore be taken off before training so that nothing gets in the way.

Washing gym clothing incorrectly

How sportswear is cared for also has an impact on how it feels to wear. To really get rid of the smell of sweat, it's best to wash your clothes inside out.

Hot wash cycles, fabric softeners and tumble dryers are not ideal for functional gym clothing. It is better to wash them thoroughly by hand - but some machines nowadays also have a sports wash program. If this is not available, then use a gentle program or a low spin speed.

Fitness clothes could shrink in the tumble dryer. It is therefore better to hang them up and leave them to dry in the fresh air.

