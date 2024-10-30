Swiss will fly to Dubrovnik from spring 2025. Grgo Jelavic/Pixsell

Swiss presents its new summer flight schedule. From spring, you will be able to fly to four new destinations from Zurich with the airline.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss is expanding its 2025 summer program with new direct connections from Zurich to the destinations Niš, Heringsdorf, Montpellier and Dubrovnik as well as a continuation of the Geneva-Berlin connection.

The new destinations are specially tailored to the peak summer months.

With a total of 116 destinations, including 25 intercontinental connections from Zurich, Swiss's new summer flight program can be booked with immediate effect. Show more

As every year, Swiss is presenting the new destinations it will be offering in summer. For summer 2025, these are small but attractive destinations.

Swiss is expanding its route network for summer 2025 and offering its passengers new direct connections from Zurich to Niš (Serbia), Heringsdorf (Germany), Montpellier (France) and Dubrovnik (Croatia). In addition, Swiss will continue the direct connection from Geneva to Berlin, which was launched in winter, next summer.

Heike Birlenbach, Chief Commercial Officer at Swiss, explains: "It is very important to us to continually improve our flight program in line with customer demand." For this reason, Swiss is constantly working to further develop its offering and make sensible additions. "We are delighted to be able to present our customers with an even more attractive and varied offer for the coming summer," says Birlenbach.

Swiss will only fly to the new destinations in two months

In the peak summer months of July and August, Swiss will be flying to Niš on Mondays and Thursdays, to Heringsdorf on Saturdays and to Montpellier on Mondays and Fridays.

Niš, one of the oldest cities in Serbia, is located in the south of the country and is an important historical and cultural center. The city offers a variety of sights such as the Niš Fortress, the Ćele-Kula and numerous museums. With this connection, SWISS is primarily targeting passengers who are looking for a convenient way to travel to friends and relatives in Serbia.

Heringsdorf on the vacation island of Usedom impresses with its fine sandy beach and picturesque promenade. The surrounding nature offers perfect conditions for hiking and cycling.

Montpellier is characterized by its historic architecture and the mixture of medieval charm and modern dynamism. The old town with its narrow streets, the Place de la Comédie and the Arc de Triomphe are among the most striking sights. As a university city, Montpellier is an important cultural center.

Also going to Croatia from spring

Swiss will also be flying to Dubrovnik from April 17, 2025. Swiss is taking over this connection from its sister airline Edelweiss and will offer it throughout the summer timetable until the end of October. Up to five weekly flights are planned. Dubrovnik, located on the Adriatic coast of Croatia, impresses with its well-preserved old town, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Mighty city walls and historic buildings such as the Sponza Palace and Lovrijenac Fortress characterize the cityscape. The "Pearl of the Adriatic" also attracts visitors with its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear water and rich cultural history. It has also gained particular popularity as a filming location for the "Game of Thrones" series.

More flights to selected destinations

In order to meet passenger demand to an even greater extent, Swiss will increase the number of flights to selected destinations in Europe in the summer. These include Manchester (United Kingdom), Krakow (Poland), Košice (Slovakia) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Also in summer 2025 to Washington D. C., Toronto and Seoul

The most recently added long-haul destinations Washington D.C., Toronto and Seoul will continue to be served next summer. Swiss will start flying to the two seasonal destinations of Seoul and Toronto at the beginning and middle of March respectively.

Continued direct service from Geneva to Berlin

Swiss will continue to offer the direct connection from Geneva to the German capital Berlin, which was introduced in the winter flight schedule, in the summer. A daily flight is planned, which will be operated with aircraft from the A220 family.

The service will also focus on the many destinations in the Mediterranean region, which are in particularly high demand during the summer months.

New flights can be booked immediately

The new flight program that Swiss will offer from Zurich and Geneva in the 2025 summer season comprises a total of 116 destinations. From Zurich, Swiss passengers can choose from a total of 70 European and 25 intercontinental destinations.

From Geneva, Swiss will offer its passengers 40 short-haul destinations in addition to the long-haul destination of New York. The new destinations that Swiss will be flying to can be booked with immediate effect.