Linda Fäh lets her fans in on the private life of the "Fähmily". In a round of questions on Instagram, a mommy criticism arises. Fäh is promptly defended by a user.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Linda Fäh talks openly about the challenges of family life and answers questions from her community.

On Instagram, she denies the question of whether she is away from her child too much because of her appearances.

The 36-year-old supports the criticism that such questions are often unfairly only asked of women. Show more

Singer and former Miss Switzerland Linda Fäh (36) and her husband Marco Dätwyler (40) enjoy family life with their son Lio (1). But with a toddler, stressful situations can sometimes arise, for example when he gets sick - or simply can't fall asleep on vacation.

Linda Fäh talks openly about these situations and also gives her community the chance to ask questions. She recently did this on Instagram, which led to a critical mom question: as a singer, she is often on the road in the evening and is asked whether she doesn't feel like she is too far away from her child.

"You speak from my soul"

Fäh answers very relaxed: "Not at all. Yes, I have lots of events and appearances, but I'm also at home a lot." However, she becomes aware of a user's counter to the unfair question: "You would never ask a man that question."

Fäh takes a screenshot and writes: "You speak from my soul."

Beforehand, the singer emphasizes that she is only away from 3 p.m. and enjoys her time with Lio - she often drops by. Only very rarely is she not at home two nights in a row.

