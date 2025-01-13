Permanent make-up is nothing new. But did you know? You can also have blush tattooed on your face. This is what the semi-permanent blush looks like.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Not only microblading or lip blushing are popular permanent make-up treatments, but cheek blushing is also on everyone's lips at the moment.

Cheek blushing is a blush tattoo.

An influencer tested the blush tattoo and received a lot of criticism for it. Show more

If you want to be beautiful, you have to suffer. And for some, that includes permanent make-up treatments (PMU). Microblading and lip blushing are now old hats, but cheek blushing has recently been experiencing a real hype.

As the name suggests, this is a semi-permanent blush. The treatment usually involves tattooing pigment into the top layers of the skin using a series of needles.

As Savannah Messenger from Velvet Cosmetic Tattoos in New York told the "New York Post", the result looks "crazy" in the days following the treatment. It takes a little while before a feather-light, natural blush finally emerges.

The new PMU trend has become particularly well-known thanks to Grace Clarke, whose video on TikTok has gone viral. She was in the studio at Messenger and had her cheek blushing done because she wants to waste "as little time as possible on vanity" in her everyday life.

Grace Clarke shares her experience with blush tattoos in TikTok videos. TikTok/gracegclarke

Not everyone likes Clarke's red cheeks. Comments pile up under her post. "Is applying blush really that time-consuming or tedious?" asks one user. Others think: "Now you have a permanent sunburn" or "Looks like rosacea".

Rouge cheeks à la Sabrina Carpenter

In New York, the treatment costs between 300 and 400 US dollars, depending on the time required. No provider in Switzerland can currently be found via internet research.

Current beauty trends also influence PMU trends, as Messenger is certain in an interview with the New York Post. Since singer Sabrina Carpenter (25) in particular has fueled the blush hype, the desire for blush tattoos has emerged.

In South Korea, however, the treatment has been around for some time, as Messenger confirmed to the New York Post.

First the skin has to recover from the blush tattoo

What initially resembles a skin disease heals after a while and then looks like you've just come back from a jog in the cool air.

Clarke's update a few days later shows: The severe red spots have healed - and suddenly more users* are also convinced by the treatment. "I didn't have confidence in the process, but it looks great, very natural," says one follower.

It's important to remember that trends come and go. If blush cheeks are suddenly no longer as popular as they are right now, the blush tattoo can only be removed again at great expense. As with normal tattoos, this costs a lot of money and time, but above all it is painful and there is a risk of scarring.

More videos from this section