"Farmer seeks wife": Young farmer shocks farm lady with slogan Animal-loving Sarah (20) has problems with the customs on the farm. Image: RTL Farmer Paul (22) shocks his lady-in-waiting. Image: RTL "I have my heart set on the animals," says "Farmer seeks wife" contestant Sarah. Image: RTL Camel owner Marvin welcomes two farm ladies. Image: RTL Eva (l.) and Sabrina make the acquaintance of Marvin's camels. Image: RTL "Farmer seeks wife": Young farmer shocks farm lady with slogan Animal-loving Sarah (20) has problems with the customs on the farm. Image: RTL Farmer Paul (22) shocks his lady-in-waiting. Image: RTL "I have my heart set on the animals," says "Farmer seeks wife" contestant Sarah. Image: RTL Camel owner Marvin welcomes two farm ladies. Image: RTL Eva (l.) and Sabrina make the acquaintance of Marvin's camels. Image: RTL

Farmer Paul shows kindergarten teacher Sarah the real farm life on "Bauer sucht Frau" - including the truth about the slaughterhouse. A tough test for the animal-loving single woman Sarah.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Young farmer Paul shocks animal-loving Sarah with the revelation that one of the pigs in his barn has already been slaughtered, which puts a heavy emotional strain on her.

Sarah suggests naming the animals, but Paul counters humorously and unimpressed, revealing their different attitudes to animal husbandry.

While farmer Marvin is out and about on the camel farm with his farm ladies Sabrina and Eva, competition and teasing between the women cause unrest. Show more

Kindergarten teacher Sarah (20) had to cancel the farm week with young farmer Paul (22) due to illness. In the current episode of "Bauer sucht Frau" (RTL), however, she returns to the family farm in Saxony. "I'm happy to be back," she says and hugs the farmer. Paul is also overjoyed to have a second chance to get to know his farm lady.

But dark clouds gather over the farm sooner than expected. As Sarah is feeding the pigs in the barn, she misses one of the animals. "Where is it?" she asks the farmer. He answers dryly: "In the freezer."

Animal-loving Sarah doesn't know what to do. All she can manage is an "Okay ... Crass!" out. Sarah: "I'm so attached to the animals and want to give them lots of love." Paul finds nothing reprehensible about his treatment of farm animals: "It's completely natural on the farm, it's a constant coming and going here," he explains.

"How long does a pig live like that?" Sarah asks Paul cautiously. The answer is another sting: "Six months for us, then they go to the butcher and are sold in the farm store," explains Paul. In the interview, the 20-year-old is sad that the pigs are slaughtered so quickly.

Nevertheless, she suggests that the young farmer give the animals names: "One here looks like a Jens or an Aaron," she says. Paul can't do anything with that: "You could also call them Wiener and Schnitzel or Knacker," he jokes to the lady of the farm.

During the interview, the young farmer realizes that he might have a problem: "Sarah is very sensitive when it comes to the animals. That could be difficult," says the 22-year-old.

And indeed: in the preview for the next episode, Sarah asks the farmer for a clarifying conversation. Will she cancel the farm week a second time? It remains exciting.

Court ladies bitch at each other

Meanwhile, in the Rhineland, farmer Marvin (31) has two of his camels in tow when he picks up his farm ladies Sabrina and Eva. Saleswoman Sabrina is less impressed by them than by the farmer. "How do you brake?" she wants to know from Marvin, who keeps a total of 16 Bactrian camels, two llamas and nine alpacas.

One of them bucks as the singles are about to enjoy a glass of champagne at a bar table. Farm lady Eva gets sprayed wet. "The animals have taste, I like that," says Sabrina, not exactly subtly hiding her glee.

Eva, on the other hand, thinks that Sabrina didn't have as steady a hand with the camels as she did. And the industrial clerk and student sees something else as an advantage for herself: "Sabrina is much older," she alludes to the ten-year age difference with little charm. But the farmer doesn't notice any of the bitching. One thing is clear: there is trouble in the air on the camel farm.

More videos from the department