zvg

A taboo that needs to be broken - and preferably with a movie. The new TV movie "No Dogs Allowed" deals with the topic of paedophilia. But for Sean Douglas, aspiring actor, it is more than just an opportunity in his career.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sean Douglas from Zurich is an acting student and is celebrating the premiere of the film "No Dogs Allowed".

The film deals with the taboo subject of paedophilia and the sexual abuse of children.

For Douglas, the film was a challenge, but nevertheless a great opportunity for his career and for raising awareness of the issue. Show more

Paedophilia is a subject that is considered taboo in society. The budding Zurich actor Sean Douglas is starring in a film that aims to break this taboo.

The film "No Dogs Allowed" celebrated its premiere on November 17 at the renowned 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. It is now being shown on the German television channel ZDF. Paedophilia is addressed in this film - and in a completely different way.

Sean Douglas studied at the Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts in Berlin, but grew up in Zurich. For him, the film is not only a success in his career, but also an important means of addressing a topic that is usually hushed up in society.

The main character Gabo is played by Carlo Kramling, also an acting student in Berlin. He plays a 15-year-old who meets the paedophile father Dave (Robin Sondermann) in an online chat. The two quickly meet and Gabo also confides his pedophile tendencies to Dave. Gabo is in love with Sam (Sammy Schrein). He is eight years old and the brother of Sebbo (Sean Douglas). Sebbo is Gabo's best friend. Dave wants to persuade Gabo to perform sexual acts and succeeds in doing so. The police quickly get involved and investigate Dave. Their friendship and trust are put to the test.

The challenge of empathizing with a topic

The film deals with sexual abuse within family and friendship structures - a topic that was initially foreign to Sean Douglas, but which had a lasting impact on him.

"I came to this movie through an audition," Douglas tells blue News. "The director introduced me to the project and what particularly fascinated me was his approach to this difficult subject matter." The topic is addressed in a new way in the film and does not resemble conventional storytelling.

For Douglas, the biggest challenge was putting himself emotionally into the role. "It's about a love triangle - my brother, my best friend and me. The horror idea that your best friend and classmate could sexually abuse your brother was hard to grasp. Admitting that feeling was extremely difficult," says Douglas

Who is Sean Douglas? Sean Douglas grew up in Wollishofen in the city of Zurich. He was fascinated by acting from an early age. Douglas made his debut in the Swiss feature film "Jagdzeit", which was released in 2018. In 2021, he played a major role in the German crime series "Der Blick der anderer". With "No Dogs Allowed", Douglas proves that he can also play big roles. He is currently studying at drama school in Berlin, where he also lives. Show more

"I had never dealt with this topic before"

The leading actor in the film, Carlo Kramling, is a fellow student of Sean's at the drama school in Berlin. "We had already studied together for a semester. That gave us confidence. It wasn't a problem at all to act with someone I knew. On the contrary - it helped us."

But what was it like to be confronted with paedophilia and abuse? The director's attitude to dealing with people who are paedophiles was very exciting. "It's difficult for both sides, perpetrators and victims. It's a taboo subject for society as a whole," says Douglas. This film can be used to raise awareness. "For me, the film is a statement. We need ways to remove the taboo from this topic. If you just demonize it, you won't get anywhere. You have to raise awareness and help the people affected," he explains.

Despite the sensitive subject, Douglas is satisfied with his performance. "Of course, there are always things that could be done better, but I really enjoyed doing it."

The topic needs to be de-tabooed

For Douglas, the film was not only an opportunity to gain an insight into professional life, but also an experience that could help him in his career. "I'm still studying. Any opportunity to work as an actor alongside school gives me great pleasure." What will happen in the future is still unclear. "I think things just have to happen in acting. You can't plan everything."

With "No Dogs Allowed", Sean Douglas shows that he is prepared to tackle complex and uncomfortable topics - a courageous step on his way to the limelight.