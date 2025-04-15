Water or wipe: What the bottom really needs - Gallery Water or toilet paper? Opinions are divided on this question, and not just scientifically. (Illustration) Image: dpa While the use of toilet paper is the norm in Switzerland, many other countries rely on shower toilets, bidethand showers or an additional bidet next to the toilet. (archive picture) Image: dpa If you're Swiss and visit a toilet on vacation, you're in for a surprise in some countries. (Illustration) Image: dpa In Germany, intimate cleansing with toilet paper is the norm; the average German citizen is expected to use 134 rolls per year. (Illustration) Image: dpa Water or wipe: What the bottom really needs - Gallery Water or toilet paper? Opinions are divided on this question, and not just scientifically. (Illustration) Image: dpa While the use of toilet paper is the norm in Switzerland, many other countries rely on shower toilets, bidethand showers or an additional bidet next to the toilet. (archive picture) Image: dpa If you're Swiss and visit a toilet on vacation, you're in for a surprise in some countries. (Illustration) Image: dpa In Germany, intimate cleansing with toilet paper is the norm; the average German citizen is expected to use 134 rolls per year. (Illustration) Image: dpa

What to do with the hand shower next to the toilet? Many Swiss people are initially confused when they go on vacation. Yet in many countries, water is considered more hygienic and healthier than paper. What does science say?

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In many countries, water instead of paper in the toilet is considered more hygienic and healthier.

In fact, bidet showers and shower toilets are considered more hygienic and environmentally friendly than dry wiping with paper.

A family doctor warns that overly rigorous use of dry toilet paper can have painful consequences Show more

People who grow up in Switzerland are generally only familiar with one type of toilet hygiene: toilet paper. But when traveling, many holidaymakers experience a surprise. In Thailand or Turkey, a small hand shower suddenly dangles next to the toilet, in Japan the ceramic bowl starts spraying at the touch of a button - and quite a few people wonder what to do with it.

In fact, bidet showers and shower toilets have long been the norm in many countries. They are considered to be more hygienic and environmentally friendly than dry wiping with paper. Which choice is better from a scientific and medical point of view?

Washlets, bumguns and additional bidets

Toilet paper in its current perforated form on a roll has been used in Western countries since the late 19th century as the standard for cleaning up after using the toilet. However, studies show that it is not necessarily the most thorough method - at least not on its own. For example, a 2021 study published in the Journal of Water & Health found that the combination of toilet paper and a shower toilet significantly reduces microbial contamination of the hands after defecation compared to using paper alone.

Such a shower toilet - also known as a washlet - is a toilet with an integrated water nozzle in the seat area that uses a warm jet of water to clean the intimate area after using the toilet. It is particularly common in Japan and South Korea. In many countries in South and Southeast Asia, as well as the Middle East and North Africa, however, bidethand showers, also known as bumguns, are the norm next to the toilet. And in Italy, Portugal, Spain, France and some South American countries, it is common to have a bidet in addition to the toilet for water purification.

In the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Scandinavia and Switzerland in particular, the majority of people use toilet paper. It is not entirely clear exactly how many rolls of toilet paper the Swiss consume each year, but after North America, which leads the way, Western Europe is at the forefront of toilet paper consumption. Studies in Germany have shown that the average German citizen uses 134 rolls per year.

For Rose George, this is not the best method: for her book "The Big Necessity: Adventures In The World Of Human Waste", the British author looked at various aspects of human waste and has since been convinced that toilet paper removes it, but not completely. Overall, water-based cleaning is more effective: after all, you wouldn't shower with a dry towel, she concludes.

If you wipe aggressively, you risk injury

Being too rigorous with dry toilet paper can have painful consequences, says George. Dermatologist Silas Soemantri confirms: "It is true that aggressive wiping with dry toilet paper can lead to microtraumatic injuries, which can promote anal fissures and aggravate hemorrhoids." According to Soemantri, who is a member of the Professional Association of German Dermatologists (BVDD), the mechanical irritation can cause small tears in the sensitive skin, which in turn promotes inflammation.

The doctor recommends gentle cleansing, preferably with water or moist, unscented toilet paper: "This measure helps to protect the skin and prevent further irritation."

The study situation is unclear

Scientific studies on the subject of bidets in particular paint a contradictory picture. Various analyses have concluded that the hot water jets of bidets and similar devices can contain a wide range of bacteria. Others, on the other hand, describe how water removes pathogens in intimate areas more thoroughly.

In 2021, an article in the "Journal of the Anus, Rectum and Colon" warned that excessive bidet use could lead to itching in the anal area and faecal incontinence. There have also been isolated reports of increased vaginal infections in women.

Other studies suggested that water cleansing could be particularly beneficial for people with haemorrhoids - at least if the water jet is not too strong.

Dermatologist Soemantri also advises people who are prone to hemorrhoids or other anal complaints to make sure they cleanse gently. "From a dermatological point of view, water cleansing is generally the most thorough and skin-friendly way to cleanse the intimate area, as it minimizes irritation caused by mechanical action."

The water should be lukewarm and the water pressure should be moderate to avoid irritation. Moist toilet paper is the second choice and can be an acceptable alternative, as long as it is unscented and gently formulated. Soemantri emphasizes: "Normal dry toilet paper should only be used in situations where there is no other option, as it irritates the skin through friction and can lead to sore skin irritation."

Dermatologist: Only use dry toilet paper in exceptional cases

The dermatologist has another tip: "One recommendation is to moisten normal toilet paper for cleaning, which allows the skin to be cleaned gently yet thoroughly. Afterwards, however, it is essential to carefully pat dry."

When it comes to the question of whether to use paper or water, there is also the environmental aspect: shower toilets, bidets and bidet hand showers do require water for cleaning - but probably less than is needed to produce toilet paper.