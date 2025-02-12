Jeans are one of those things: they often fit like a glove in the store, but after wearing them a few times they are worn out or too tight after washing. Unsplash/dylanferreira

If your jeans don't fit as well at home as they did in the clothes store, it's really annoying. But there are some helpful tips to help you get the fabric wider or tighter again.

No time? blue News summarizes for you It's no secret that jeans sit tighter after washing and wear out again after several wears.

But there are a few tips that can help to get denim trousers back into shape.

You can go for a swim if they are too tight or wash them more often if they are too loose. Show more

Perfect-fitting jeans are a rarity for many people. Because who hasn't been there? In the clothes store you try on a pair of trousers that feel good and are exactly your size, then you wash them once at home and suddenly they are tighter and pinch here and there. And after wearing them a few times, they are too wide again: they have worn out and no longer really fit.

Well, that's unfortunately one of the pitfalls of jeans. But you don't want to paint the devil on the wall, because there is a solution for everything. Even jeans that are too tight or too loose can be saved and don't have to be thrown away straight away.

How do you do this? We have three helpful tricks that can help you with your problem:

If your jeans are too tight:

Let them dry on your body

Jeans are particularly easy to stretch and adapt to the body, especially when they are wet. This may not sound very comfortable, but it is quite effective: put the pants on when they are damp and allow them to dry. It's also best to bend your knees a few times and move around so that the fabric is stretched out. The body temperature warms and stretches the jeans.

The best way to do this is to sit in a bathtub that is as warm as possible. Make sure that the temperature is still bearable. Sit in the water for a few minutes, bend your legs a few times and stretch them out again - this loosens and expands the fabric. Then leave to dry on your body. However, this tip is only suitable for warm days.

If your jeans are too tight:

Waistband stretcher

Jeans can be made wider at the top with a special waistband stretcher or a clothes hanger if they pinch in certain places. To do this, work on the pants while they are damp and allow them to air dry, this is the best way to stretch the jeans.

If the jeans are too tight:

Spray and pull apart

As you learned above, moisture plays an important role in getting jeans back into shape. It is also possible to simply spray the denim trousers with lukewarm water and then pull them apart with your hands. If you lay them on the floor, stand on your legs and then pull on the waistband, this will help to make the model bigger again.

If your jeans are too loose:

Button hack and elastic band

There are many tricks on the internet for wearing jeans that have become too big. One of them is particularly simple and helpful: if you pass the button through the nearest belt loop and then fasten the trousers, they will automatically fit a little tighter.

If they are only too wide at the ankles, an elastic band can help. Simply stretch the little helper over the bottom of the trouser leg and fold the hem over so that the elastic is not visible. Not a permanent solution, but a simple temporary trick.

If your jeans are too loose:

Wash more often

Wearing jeans a lot makes them wider and washing them makes them tighter again - it's as simple as that. So if you have the problem that your denim trousers get too loose too quickly, then you should simply throw them in the washing machine more often. If you want them much smaller, it's best to wash them a little too hot. But be careful: If it is a model with elastane, this trick is not recommended, otherwise it could shrink too much.

The tumble dryer can also help to make the jeans fit you more snugly again. It is also important to choose a model made of cotton. The fibers shrink and return to their original state. You should also bear in mind that this will shrink the whole pair of jeans a little and not just certain areas.

If the jeans are too loose:

Wear something underneath

A tip that is only suitable for cold days or extreme freezing temperatures, because if you wear tights or leggings under your jeans, they will automatically fit much tighter. You can get them tighter again without much effort.

