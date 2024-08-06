Still not enough vacation feeling? This Greek-inspired nail trend will whisk you away to Santorini or Mykonos. All you need: ocean blue and white nail polish.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Greek nails send the summer vacations into overtime - and are the perfect trend for late summer.

Behind the trendy manicure are blue and white nails.

With floral patterns or lemon stickers, Greek nails radiate even more of a vacation feeling. Show more

Blue is not the first shade that comes to mind when you think of summer colors. But blue has it all: pools, the sea, the cloudless sky, blueberries, butterflies and the rooftops on the Greek islands.

Whether on Santorini, Mykonos, Paros or Naxos - these places all have something in common: the houses are dazzling white, doors, window frames and roofs are painted blue.

Greece is one of the most popular vacation destinations for the Swiss. Every year, they bask in the Greek sun and the Aegean Sea. Those who didn't make it to Santorini and the like this year can simply get that Greek feeling on their nails.

Filigree floral patterns and lemons

The latest manicure trend focuses on exactly that: with sea blue and white, it is reminiscent of vacations in Greece. Details such as floral patterns and small lemons provide further highlights - and exude that pure vacation feeling.

The trend is easiest to implement at your next nail salon appointment, but you can also get creative at home. We recommend using a dotting tool and a brush to create the filigree flower patterns for the small flowers.

Here's how it works: use the dotting tool to place small dots of color on the nails, which are then drawn into small petals with the brush.

If you prefer lemons on your fingers, it's best to use small stickers. The blue eye or a small sun also look good in a Greek manicure.

Close your eyes, think of the miles of sandy beaches in Greece, the vastness of the sea, the olive trees, colorful flower bushes and the small blue and white houses ...

Whatever is on your mind, let your creativity run wild and say Kaliméra to the Greek nland-inspired nails that will take you far away in your thoughts.

Fancy a Greek feel for your nails? These tools will help you paint them:

Greece-Nails Deep blue nail polish from My Nail Lacquer for around 15 francs, via Marionnaud. Image: marionnaud.ch Vegan nail polish in bright blue from Nails Inc. for 10 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Nail polish in the color "Blanc" from essie for around 15 francs. Image: manor.ch Fruit nail stickers from Nail Art for around 8 francs, via Apfelkiste.ch. Image: apfelkiste.ch Dotting tool from Le Mini Macaron for around 7 francs, via Douglas. Image: douglas.ch Multifunctional brush for nails from Neonail for around 11 francs, via Notino. Image: notino.ch Greece-Nails Deep blue nail polish from My Nail Lacquer for around 15 francs, via Marionnaud. Image: marionnaud.ch Vegan nail polish in bright blue from Nails Inc. for 10 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Nail polish in the color "Blanc" from essie for around 15 francs. Image: manor.ch Fruit nail stickers from Nail Art for around 8 francs, via Apfelkiste.ch. Image: apfelkiste.ch Dotting tool from Le Mini Macaron for around 7 francs, via Douglas. Image: douglas.ch Multifunctional brush for nails from Neonail for around 11 francs, via Notino. Image: notino.ch

More videos from the department