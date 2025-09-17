Princess Amalia attracted everyone's attention. Instagram / Amalia_v_oranje

The Dutch Crown Princess Amalia shows up at the festive Prinsjesdag in The Hague in an elegant outfit - and even attracts the attention of Queen Máxima.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Amalia (21) causes a stir in a cream-colored dress by Taller Marmo.

Her look with hat and gold earrings makes her look mature and self-confident.

Her sisters Ariane and Alexia also shine in their royal appearance. Show more

The heir to the Dutch throne, Amalia, provided the glamorous moment at this year's Prinsjesdag in The Hague. In an elegant cream-colored dress by the label Taller Marmo, combined with a large hat and eye-catching gold earrings, the 21-year-old looked stylish and grown-up.

The outfit, which cost around 1,500 euros, made Amalia look much more mature - a far cry from the reserved young woman she was just a few years ago.

Even next to Queen Máxima, who is known for her extravagant fashion appearances, Amalia attracted attention. Many observers see this as a symbol that the heir to the throne is increasingly growing into her future role.

Amalia collected compliments on the royals' official Instagram account: "Amalia looks beautiful" or "So beautiful!" were many of the comments.

Her two younger sisters also took the opportunity to shine in fashion. Princess Ariane (18) made her Prinsjesdag debut with aplomb, while Alexia (20) chose a white draped dress by Solace London and accentuated her look with gold jewelry. Together, the three sisters formed an eye-catching trio, but Amalia outshone them all.

Fashion observers see a clear statement from Meistge

Prinsjesdag traditionally marks the beginning of the parliamentary year. While King Willem-Alexander outlined the guidelines of government policy in his speech from the throne, his eldest daughter provided the social highlight of the day with her appearance.

This is how Amalia presented herself two years ago. Koen Van Weel/ANP/dp

Fashion observers see Amalia's appearance as a clear sign:

The heir to the throne is increasingly moving to the center of public attention - and proving that she not only masters the office, but also the royal stage.

More videos from the department