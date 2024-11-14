South African reptile enthusiast Django Dinkelman has died at the age of 44 after being bitten by a snake. Screenshot Instagram

The well-known reptile expert and YouTube star Dingo Dinkelman has died after being bitten by a snake. Doctors spent a month fighting for the South African's survival.

YouTube star and reptile expert Graham "Dingo" Dinkelman, known for his popular channel with over 100,000 subscribers, tragically passed away at the end of October, as reported by "bunte.de".

The 44-year-old South African suffered an anaphylactic shock after being bitten by a green mamba.

Despite intensive medical efforts to put him into an induced coma, he died a month later.

Dingo Dinkelman Coin $DDC



Embrace the spirit of adventure and conservation as well as honoring the man whose life was cut too short but doing so in what he loved to do. Dingo Dinkelman was a wild but caring individual who loved his family, his friends and all animals as well.… pic.twitter.com/Kj05BEWdZr — DIngo Dinkelman Coin (@dingodcoin) November 3, 2024

His wife Kirsty shared on Facebook that Dingo had fought tirelessly during this difficult time. She expressed her gratitude that he had stayed with them for so long and described his death as peaceful surrounded by family. "Dingo fought incredibly hard to stay with us," she wrote.

Dinkelman and Irwin were passionate animal rights activists

In August, Dingo and his family launched a new YouTube channel on which they shared their adventures with animals. "It was our dream to work together as a family and share our experiences with you," they explained at the time.

Dingo Dinkelman's tragic death is reminiscent of the famous Australian "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 at the age of 44 after being stung by a stingray. Both men shared a passion for wildlife and leave a huge gap in the animal lover community.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from this section