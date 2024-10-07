20-year-old Youtuber Jack Doherty crashed his McLaren sports car into the crash barrier of a highway during a livestream. Shortly before this, his co-driver shows him in the video on his smartphone.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jack Doherty lost control of his McLaren while driving in the rain and crashed into a guardrail on a highway in Miami.

Despite the accident, Doherty continued filming and shared the footage on his X account, with his friend Michael covered in blood in the video.

Doherty's streaming account on Kick was blocked after the accident, with 185,000 people watching him during the incident. Show more

US-American Jack Doherty filmed a ride in his McLaren on the streaming platform Kick. In the passenger seat is his friend, who is addressed only as Michael.

On a highway in Miami, a video shows the 20-year-old on his cell phone while it is raining cats and dogs outside. He then loses control of the vehicle and skids right into the guardrail of the highway.

He first looks after his car before asking Michael, who is covered in blood, if he is okay. Doherty doesn't stop filming and shares the video on his X account as he and Michael are rescued from the car.

Crashed my McLaren… glad we’re both ok🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rn3u961Rqp — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 5, 2024

Doherty later doubles down and shows himself and his friend in hospital as Michael's forehead is being stitched up.

As a result of the accident, the account on the streaming platform Kick was blocked - 185,000 people had watched him during the accident. The car was worth around 200,000 francs.

More from the entertainment section