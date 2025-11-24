German YouTube star Jan Zimmermann has been found dead. Instagram

Jan Zimmermann spoke openly on YouTube about his life with Tourette's, reaching millions. Now the 27-year-old has been discovered dead in his apartment.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you German YouTuber Jan Zimmermann, known for his channel "Gewitter im Kopf", was found dead in his apartment in Königswinter at the age of 27.

Following an autopsy, the police have ruled out the possibility of foul play and have already concluded the death investigation.

Zimmermann became known for his open account of living with Tourette's and had a brain pacemaker fitted in 2022. A connection with his death has not been confirmed. Show more

The well-known creator Jan Zimmermann, known for the YouTube channel "Gewitter im Kopf", has died at the age of 27. The police confirmed to the "Bild" newspaper that Zimmermann was found lifeless in his apartment in Königswinter in North Rhine-Westphalia.

A spokesperson for the Bonn police confirmed to "Bild" that Jan Zimmermann was found dead in his apartment on the evening of November 18. A death investigation had been initiated, which has since been completed. The autopsy did not reveal any evidence of third-party involvement.

Made famous by YouTube channel

Jan Zimmermann and his friend Tim Lehmann became famous throughout Germany in 2019: They reached a huge audience with their YouTube channel "Gewitter im Kopf" (around 2 million subscribers). Zimmermann gave an entertaining and open insight into his life with Tourette's syndrome.

People with Tourette's suffer from involuntary movements or vocalizations, known as tics. These occur automatically - those affected cannot consciously control or suppress them.

Zimmermann first made his condition public in February 2019, in a report on the ProSieben program "Galileo". The report attracted a lot of attention, and shortly afterwards he set up his YouTube channel.

At the end of 2022, Zimmermann had a brain pacemaker fitted as part of his treatment to reduce his tics. However, the neurological disorder remained part of his everyday life. It is currently not known whether it is connected to his early death.