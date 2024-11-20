Rosanna and Michael Reardon were one heart and one soul on YouTube: "Papa Pizza" died of leukemia at the end of 2019, now his daughter honors him in a unique way. Image: instagram/rosannapansino

A baking Youtuber honored her late father in a very special way: Rosanna Reardon grew a cannabis plant from his ashes and smoked the weed, it was his last wish.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rosanna Reardon launches her podcast "Smoking My Dead Dad" and dedicates the first episode to her late father.

Her father wanted his ashes to be used as fertilizer for a cannabis plant, which she later smokes.

Reardon reflects on loss, grief and the formative lessons of her father. Show more

Rosanna Pansino - real name Rosanna Reardon - has over 14.6 million followers on social media. The baker recently launched her own podcast and dedicates the first episode to her father. The title? "Smoking My Dead Dad" - in other words, "Smoking my dead father".

She explains that her father died in December 2019 after a long battle with leukemia. She had regularly filmed YouTube videos with him, in which he was known as "Papa Pizza". Father Michael had one last wish shortly before the end: for his two daughters and his wife Jeanne to smoke him.

His ashes were to be used as fertilizer for a cannabis plant - said and done.

In the first episode of her podcast, Reardon lights up a joint, coughs and talks about "Papa Pizza's" last wish. "The blunt is delicious, it tastes so good," she beams.

In the next podcast episode, she also talks to an expert on the subject of grief and loss: "Losing my father was unlike anything else. He was one of my best friends. I thought the grief would go away with time, but it stays with me - as if it had become a permanent part of me," says Rosanna Reardon.

She remembers the lessons her father taught her. You should respect life, not waste anything. "Don't let anyone put you down, you can always make a difference. Dad was super cool and a rebel - and I will follow in his footsteps," says Reardon.

