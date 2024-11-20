Rosanna Pansino - real name Rosanna Reardon - has over 14.6 million followers on social media. The baker recently launched her own podcast and dedicates the first episode to her father. The title? "Smoking My Dead Dad" - in other words, "Smoking my dead father".
She explains that her father died in December 2019 after a long battle with leukemia. She had regularly filmed YouTube videos with him, in which he was known as "Papa Pizza". Father Michael had one last wish shortly before the end: for his two daughters and his wife Jeanne to smoke him.
In the next podcast episode, she also talks to an expert on the subject of grief and loss: "Losing my father was unlike anything else. He was one of my best friends. I thought the grief would go away with time, but it stays with me - as if it had become a permanent part of me," says Rosanna Reardon.
She remembers the lessons her father taught her. You should respect life, not waste anything. "Don't let anyone put you down, you can always make a difference. Dad was super cool and a rebel - and I will follow in his footsteps," says Reardon.