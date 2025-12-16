"I would find it exciting to play characters that are completely different from me": Yvonne Eisenring. Picture: zVg

Bestselling author and successful podcaster Yvonne Eisenring is currently making her debut as an actress in the romance film "Love Roulette". There is a good chance that the 38-year-old will also be seen on the big screen in the future.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich all-rounder Yvonne Eisenring is riding a wave of success. The 38-year-old is currently making her debut as an actress in Swiss cinemas in the romantic film "Love Roulette"

There is a good chance that Eisenring will also be seen on the big screen or on TV in the future.

"I've been offered a role in a movie that will be filmed in summer 2026," she revealed when asked by blue News. And that's not all. Show more

Yvonne Eisenring has made a successful start in Swiss cinemas with her romantic film "Love Roulette".

After several sold-out previews, the film is now also attracting regular audiences in droves. In bare figures, this means that 10,000 people have already seen the film after the first weekend.

A success that has a lot to do with Eisenring's performance. The 38-year-old not only wrote the screenplay, but also plays the lead role in director Chris Niemeyer's film - making her debut as an actress.

In the run-up to filming, she was coached by actor Pasquale Aleardi. He has nothing but praise for Eisenring as an actress:

"Experiencing how permeable, present and unique Yvonne is in front of the camera touched me deeply. There were so many moments when I thought: Wow. How easily she wears that."

Bestselling author, podcaster - and now actress

Yvonne Eisenring has been surfing a cool wave of success for some time now. Last year, her self-discovery city trip book "Life Rebel" became a bestseller.

At the end of October, the Zurich native and her two friends Maja Zivadinovic and Gülsha Adilji performed a live show of their successful podcast "Zivadiliring" at the sold-out Hallenstadion in Zurich. It was the biggest appearance a podcast format has ever had in this country.

And now the successful movie "Love Roulette". Pasquale Aleardi is not the only film professional who is enthusiastic about her debut. And so there seems to be a good chance that Yvonne Eisenring will also be seen as an actress in the future.

And indeed: "I've been offered a role in a movie that will be filmed in summer 2026," she reveals when asked by blue News. A director contacted her management after seeing "Love Roulette".

A second director has also expressed interest: He can imagine Eisenring as the main character in his play, which he will direct for a renowned Swiss stage.

"Unfortunately, I haven't been able to read the play yet because I was constantly on the road for the previews of 'Love Roulette'," says Eisenring. But she will do so soon.

Eisenring wants to play characters "who are different from me"

But that's by no means all. The multi-talented Zurich native is currently working on a major series project with a German production company.

She has already finished writing the screenplay for the sequel to her feature film "Love Roulette". Whether and when this will be filmed still depends on the financing. Production is planned for next winter.

Yvonne Eisenring says she can definitely imagine working more as an actress in the future: "Feedback like that from Pasquale Aleardi naturally encourages me to do so. Above all, I would find it exciting to play characters that are completely different from me."

At the same time, however, it is also clear that she wants to continue working as an author and podcaster. "Besides all the hype and the limelight, writing is an important balance for me," says Eisenring.

"Love Roulette" is currently showing at blue Cinema.

