The ZDF "Fernsehgarten" had to interrupt its Mallorca edition on Sunday due to the threat of a thunderstorm. After just ten minutes, the outdoor area was evacuated and the show was moved into the studio.

The ZDF "Fernsehgarten" was interrupted after just ten minutes on Sunday afternoon due to the threat of a thunderstorm. Presenter Andrea Kiewel (60) initially greeted the audience in good weather, but during the show, viewers were able to watch as the sky over the studio grounds on the Lerchenberg in Mainz, Germany, became darker and darker.

When told by the director to clear the area, Kiewel reacted with surprise: "We've only just started. Oh no. Are you serious? I have to cry."

The show was moved to a small studio. On the way there, Kiewel apologized several times to the 6,000 viewers present. The audience was accommodated in a nearby hall. "Dear all, I'm incredibly sorry," said Kiewel. "It's a shame, the audience all came here."

This is not the first time that the "Fernsehgarten" has been affected by a storm. Back in 2019, the show, which was all about Mallorca, had to be evacuated. "There's a curse on the Mallorca show!" said Kiewel. The show, which normally takes place outdoors, also had to be interrupted in 2024.

For Kiewel, it is already the second disappointment for this week's show. Previously, the musicians die Atzen canceled their appearance on the show at short notice. "Unfortunately, we have to cancel our performances for the weekend due to illness," they wrote in their Instagram story on Saturday.

