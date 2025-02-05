Swiss Instagram comedian Zeki Bulgurcu (Swissmeme) and former Bachelorette Yuliya Benza are expecting a baby. Instagram: zekisworld

Yuliya Benza and Zeki Bulgurcu are going to be parents. The former Bachelorette and the influencer proudly show ultrasound pictures - and baby shoes - in an Insta clip.

Oliver Kohlmaier

In a short video clip on Instagram, the two showed baby shoes and ultrasound pictures.

Swiss influencer Zeki Bulgurcu and former Bachelorette Yuliya Benza are going to be parents. In a short video on Instagram on Wednesday evening, the two showed off baby shoes and ultrasound pictures.

Zeki wrote "Hello baby" with a red heart and a baby bottle. In the video, the future parents wear caps with the words "Hallo Vater" and "Hallo Muetter", according to Blick online a reference to a meme by Zeki from 2015.

Great success with Swissmeme

It was only last August that the two made their love public, according to 20min.ch on a cruise. The two had previously shown a video together on social media in which they poked fun at Swiss hiking culture.

Comedian and internet star Zeki became famous throughout Switzerland with the satirical website Swissmeme. According to Forbes.at, 1.9 million people followed him on the Tiktok, YouTube and Instagram platforms last year.

Last year, he also opened a kebab restaurant in Zurich. Yuliya Benza is a beautician, founded a make-up artist academy and was the leading actress in the Bachelorette show on 3+ in 2022.