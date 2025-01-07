Zendaya at the Golden Globes At the Golden Globes, Zendaya appeared in a bespoke satin dress by Louis Vuitton - and with a shiny diamond ring. Image: KEYSTONE/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The actress is in a relationship with "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland. Image: KEYSTONE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN Zendaya at the Golden Globes At the Golden Globes, Zendaya appeared in a bespoke satin dress by Louis Vuitton - and with a shiny diamond ring. Image: KEYSTONE/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The actress is in a relationship with "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland. Image: KEYSTONE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

They confirmed their relationship in 2021. Now "Spider-Man" co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly engaged. The actress presented a magnificent diamond ring at the Golden Globe Awards.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A source close to actor couple Zendaya and Tom Holland has confirmed to People that they are engaged.

The web is flooded with congratulations and the two are being celebrated as the "most modest couple in Hollywood".

At the Golden Globes, Zendaya wore a large diamond on her finger. Show more

"They are probably the most genuine and modest couple in Hollywood" - we are talking about Zendaya (28) and Tom Holland (28). As reported by "People", the "Spider-Man" co-stars are said to be engaged. The comments are piling up under the US magazine's Instagram post and the web is beside itself with excitement. The "most modest couple in Hollywood" "simply belong together", says one user.

The Hollywood stars themselves have not yet confirmed the engagement rumors. But the radiant Zendaya strutted down the red carpet at the Golden Globes with a shiny diamond ring on her finger.

According to US media reports, the ring is said to be from luxury brand Jessica McCormack and is made of 18-carat white and yellow gold. The beautiful piece can be found on the label's website under the "Engagement rings" category.

Zendaya also presented a tattoo which, according to "People", depicts the letter "t" and is possibly dedicated to her partner Tom Holland. Fans are not quite so unanimous and say on social media: "It's clearly an anchor."

Zendaya stuns with her first tattoo “t” and an engagement ring 💍#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/biwdyzvcSL — re (@jealousnake) January 6, 2025

Surroundings have long expected engagement

Whether "t" or anchor - the two are said to be engaged. This was confirmed by a source at "People" and "TMZ". It is said that he got down on one knee between Christmas and New Year's Eve. "TMZ" writes that the "Spider-Man" star is said to have asked her to marry him "in a very intimate setting at one of Zendaya's family's homes in the US".

"People" reports that "everyone around her knew that an engagement was imminent". Holland had wanted to pop the question for some time.

"He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special," the source is quoted as saying.

Zendaya and Holland played on-screen couple Peter Parker and Michelle "MJ" Jones in the "Spider-Man" films. After years of sticking to being just friends, their relationship was confirmed in 2021 when they were caught kissing in real life.

On June 1, 2022, Zendaya posted a black-and-white photo of the two for Holland's birthday. Underneath, the 'Dune' actress wrote: "Happy birthday to the one who makes me the happiest."

