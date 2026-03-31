Zivadiliring are Yvonne Eisenring, Maja Zivadinovic and Gülsha Adilji (from left). SRF

After five years, Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic are ending their podcast "Zivadiliring".

Lea Oetiker

After five successful years, the three hosts of Zivadiliring, Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic, have decided to end their podcast project. They announced this on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

The reason: "We have realized that we have different ideas about the further development of the podcast and have therefore jointly decided to end our successful project," they wrote on Instagram.

"We are grateful for everything we have created together and, above all, for the many people who have accompanied and supported us. Now a new phase is ahead for each of us, in which we want to tackle new projects," it continues.