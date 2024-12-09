"Zivadiliring": SRF podcasters Yvonne Eisenring, Maja Zivadinovic and Gülsha Adilji (from left to right). SRF/Oliver Bräm

The SRF podcast "Zivadiliring" is setting new standards with a mega event in Zurich's Hallenstadion: in October 2025, the trio of Maja Zivadinovic, Gülsha Adilji and Yvonne Eisenring will be the first Swiss podcast to perform at this iconic venue.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The podcast "Zivadiliring" will be the first Swiss podcast to perform at Zurich's Hallenstadion on October 26, 2025, having previously sold all tickets for smaller events in record time.

Advance sales for the mega event, which is organized by Kaufleuten-Kultur, will begin on 11 December 2024 and will mark the trio's only live appearance next year.

The podcasters emphasize their close connection to the community as they prepare overwhelmed and joyful for the performance in the huge hall. Show more

This year, the women of the podcast have already managed to paralyze the sales system at Zurich's Kaufleuten: Within five minutes, a total of 80,000 people clicked on the link to buy a ticket. Marc Brechtbühl from Kaufleuten said: "I've been in the cultural business for 32 years. I've never experienced anything like this."

It would therefore have been the right decision to tackle a mega event in the Hallenstadion for 2025.

"I'm catching my breath"

Yvonne Eisenring praises her community in the corresponding media release for the big event, saying it is the "very best". She is delighted to be able to welcome so many to the Hallenstadion. Gülsha can hardly believe it either: "When I think about it, I immediately catch my breath and get jittery. Just the idea of performing in a huge hall makes my hands sweaty."

The show in the Hallenstadion is the only live performance by the trio from "Zivadiliring".

The SRF podcast "Zivadiliring" was launched in September 2021 and appears every two weeks on Tuesdays. The first live performance took place in Zurich at Kaufleuten in December 2022. In autumn/winter 2023, the trio toured six Swiss cities and this year three live shows will take place in Zurich at the end of December, hosted by Kaufleuten-Kultur. All events were completely sold out within a few minutes.

