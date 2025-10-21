Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic were guests on "Late Night Switzerland" in April. They made it clear: we want to take over Stefan Büsser's TV show. Now their dream is becoming reality.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Maja Zivadinovic, Yvonne Eisenring and Gülsha Adilji were guests on Stefan Büsser's TV show Late Night Switzerland" last April.

During the course of the satirical show, it became clear that the three "Zivadiliring" podcasters wanted to take over Büsser's job, i.e. his show.

Initially, Swiss television SRF was not forthcoming. But now it is clear: concrete negotiations are currently underway for a "Zivadiliring Late Night". Show more

The three creators of the podcast - Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic - will be performing at the sold-out Hallenstadion in Zurich next Sunday, October 26. A tour of German-speaking Switzerland is also planned for next spring.

To be satisfied with that? No, thank you.

The successful trio wants even more. Entertainer Adilji put it in a nutshell last April on comedian Stefan Büsser's TV show: "My next goal is a late night show."

In the episode, Adilji urges Büsser to "finally take a break" and "breathe and meditate a bit". Adilji wants to take over "Late Night Switzerland" together with her podcast colleagues Zivadinovic and Eisenring.

"Do you think you can do it?" asked the surprised Stefan Büsser on his show. The trio of podcasters answered in sync: "Yes, of course!"

"Zivadiliring Late Night" will become reality in spring 2026

Büsser went on to say that he couldn't decide this himself because he was only a "simple employee" - but he would put in a good word with SRF and also write a letter.

Days after the show, Swiss television SRF announced: "It is not yet possible to say whether and how this idea will be implemented. Planning for the new season has not yet started."

The new season of "Late Night Switzerland" started in mid-September, but so far there has been no word on whether Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic will take over the TV show and turn it into a "Zivadiliring Late Night".

The question remains: what does SRF think of the plans of the successful female trio? blue News asked the media office and received a positive answer - at least for all "Zivadiliring" fans:

"We are currently in joint talks about a one-off takeover of Late Night Switzerland by Zivadiliring - this for the upcoming season of the format in spring 2026."

