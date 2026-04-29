Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are said to be engaged Zoë Kravitz is said to have been in a relationship with singer Harry Styles since last summer. Image: dpa Britain's Harry Styles has been rumored to have had several romances with famous women - he is said to be engaged to his current girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. Image: dpa Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are said to be engaged Zoë Kravitz is said to have been in a relationship with singer Harry Styles since last summer. Image: dpa Britain's Harry Styles has been rumored to have had several romances with famous women - he is said to be engaged to his current girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. Image: dpa

In love, engaged - maybe soon to be parents? The rumor mill is buzzing about a relationship between Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, who are apparently wasting no time with each other.

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Following the sighting of an impressive jewel on Zoë Kravitz's (37) ring finger, US media are reporting that she is engaged to pop star Harry Styles (32).

The actress ("Batman") and the British singer ("Watermelon Sugar") had shared the news in a "small circle" and Kravitz had presented the ring to friends, reported "People" magazine with reference to its own source.

No one in the circle of friends is said to be surprised

A few days earlier, the British tabloid "The Sun" had published photos of the two in London and sparked speculation about Kravitz's eye-catching "huge diamond ring on his left hand".

The news of the engagement after just eight months of dating "surprised no one in their circle of friends", reported the celebrity portal "Page Six". The gossip site also claims to have heard from people close to the singer back in January that Styles wanted to have children of his own as soon as possible.

Former One Direction singer Styles and Kravitz, daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, have not even officially confirmed their relationship. They were first photographed together on the road in the summer of 2025.

Until last year, Kravitz was in a relationship with actor Channing Tatum and was also reportedly engaged. Styles' previous partners include actress Olivia Wilde. There is also said to have been a romance with US megastar Taylor Swift.

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