Zurich art dealer Bruno Bischofberger has died at the age of 86. Wikipedia

The art dealer Bruno Bischofberger has died at the age of 86. He brought important US artists such as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat to Europe.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich art dealer Bruno Bischofberger has died at the age of 86. He was considered one of the most influential figures in the European art market.

He brought important US artists such as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat to Europe and was often more than just a gallery owner, but also a close partner and advisor.

His role was particularly influential in the collaboration between Warhol and Basquiat, whose joint works are now considered milestones in contemporary art. Show more

Zurich-based Bruno Bischofberger, one of the most influential art dealers of the second half of the 20th century, has died at the age of 86. His death was announced on Instagram by his traditional Zurich gallery.

Bischofberger's gallery is still considered one of the most important institutions in the European art market. As a key figure in the dialog between the United States and Europe, the Swiss art dealer helped to bring some of the most outstanding representatives of American contemporary art to the old continent, from Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat to Julian Schnabel and Francesco Clemente.

But his role went far beyond that of a simple gallery owner: over the decades, he became a close friend, advisor and even creative partner to many artists.

His connection to Warhol was particularly deep. The two met for the first time in New York in 1966, after Bischofberger had already shown works by the American artist in Zurich. Two years later, he acquired eleven early paintings by Warhol at a price that was considered extremely high at the time, and in return received the right of first refusal on his works - an agreement that the father of Pop Art adhered to until his death in 1987.

The collaboration between the two soon went beyond the market. Bischofberger acquired a share in the magazine "Interview", worked as a producer on the film "L'amour" and was one of the first to recognize the commercial potential of Warhol's famous commissioned portraits.

He brought Warhol and Basquiat together

His role in the meeting between Warhol and Basquiat was also decisive. In 1984, it was Bischofberger who proposed an artistic collaboration between the two, resulting in a series of works that are now considered fundamental to the history of contemporary art.

These works also marked Warhol's return to painting after a break of many years. The paintings resulting from this collaboration still fetch millions at international auctions today.

Bischofberger also made an appearance in a film: in "Basquiat" by Julian Schnabel from 1996, he is portrayed by none other than Hollywood star Dennis Hopper.