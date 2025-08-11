Colin Farrell receives the Golden Icon Award. (archive photo) Richard Shotwell/AP/dpa

The Zurich Film Festival is honoring Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell with the Golden Icon Award. He will be coming to Zurich in person at the end of September to present his new film and give a master class.

The Irish actor is known for his versatility - from blockbusters to arthouse cinema.

In addition to the award ceremony, he will give a master class and be accompanied by director Edward Berger. Show more

This year, the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) is presenting the Golden Icon Award to Irish actor Colin Farrell. The 49-year-old is expected in person on the green carpet in Zurich on September 27, 2025 to accept the award and present his new film "Ballad of a Small Player" at a gala premiere. He will be accompanied by director Edward Berger, who won an Oscar for "Nothing New in the West" in 2023. The day after the awards ceremony, Farrell will also give a master class for festival visitors.

Farrell is considered one of the most versatile character actors of his generation. He has appeared in Hollywood productions such as "Minority Report", "Miami Vice" and "The Batman", but has also shone in arthouse successes such as "The Lobster" and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer". For his role in the drama "The Banshees of Inisherin" in 2023, he received a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination and the Actor Award in Venice. ZFF Director Christian Jungen praised Farrell's "temperament, charisma and versatility" - whether as a villain, romantic hero or quirky outsider.

The new film "Ballad of a Small Player" is based on the novel by Lawrence Osborne and tells the story of an impostor who flees his past in Macau. There he meets a character who may be able to save him. Jungen describes Farrell's performance in the tragicomedy as "captivating" and "award-worthy". The work could, it is hoped, earn him another Oscar nomination.

Previous winners of the Golden Icon Award include Hollywood greats such as Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Jessica Chastain. This is Farrell's first visit to Zurich. He is looking forward to getting to know the city, drinking good coffee and experiencing Zurich life, as he explains in a press release.

The 21st edition of the Zurich Film Festival will take place from September 25 to October 5, 2025. In addition to international premieres, the ZFF places particular emphasis on encounters between audiences and filmmakers - a setting that should make Colin Farrell's appearance in Zurich one of this year's highlights.