Benedict Cumberbatch pays his respects at the Zurich Film Festival. The English actor will be honored with the Golden Eye Award on September 29.

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch is coming to the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF). The "Sherlock" actor and "Marvel" magician will be honored for his multifaceted career and his impressive role in the drama "The Thing with Feathers", the ZFF announced. Cumberbatch will accept the Golden Eye Award on September 29, after which he will give an insight into his career at a ZFF Masters, it added.

In "The Thing with Feathers", the 49-year-old Londoner plays a father who tries to maintain everyday life with his two sons after the sudden death of his wife, while an eerie, human-looking crow stalks him.

The film, in which Cumberbatch is also involved as a producer, was shown at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) at the beginning of July.

The 21st edition of the ZFF will take place from September 25 to October 5, 2025.