21st edition of the ZFF Zurich Film Festival attracts "Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch

Helene Laube

24.7.2025

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is set to appear on the green carpet of the Zurich Film Festival in September. (archive picture)
Image: Keystone/AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Nathan Denette

Benedict Cumberbatch pays his respects at the Zurich Film Festival. The English actor will be honored with the Golden Eye Award on September 29.

24.07.2025, 06:00

24.07.2025, 06:55

  • The English actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be appearing at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF).
  • Cumberbatch, who is best known from the BBC series "Sherlock" and as the "Marvel" magician, is to be honored in Zurich for his multifaceted career and his impressive role in the new drama "The Thing with Feathers".
  • According to the ZFF, Cumberbatch will receive the Golden Eye Award on September 29, after which he will give insights into his career at a ZFF Masters.
English actor Benedict Cumberbatch is coming to the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF). The "Sherlock" actor and "Marvel" magician will be honored for his multifaceted career and his impressive role in the drama "The Thing with Feathers", the ZFF announced. Cumberbatch will accept the Golden Eye Award on September 29, after which he will give an insight into his career at a ZFF Masters, it added.

Media. NZZ sells the Zurich Film Festival to the festival management

In "The Thing with Feathers", the 49-year-old Londoner plays a father who tries to maintain everyday life with his two sons after the sudden death of his wife, while an eerie, human-looking crow stalks him.

The film, in which Cumberbatch is also involved as a producer, was shown at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) at the beginning of July.

The 21st edition of the ZFF will take place from September 25 to October 5, 2025.

