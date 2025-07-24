21st edition of the ZFFZurich Film Festival attracts "Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch
Helene Laube
24.7.2025
Benedict Cumberbatch pays his respects at the Zurich Film Festival. The English actor will be honored with the Golden Eye Award on September 29.
24.07.2025, 06:00
24.07.2025, 06:55
Helene Laube
No time? blue News summarizes for you
The English actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be appearing at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF).
Cumberbatch, who is best known from the BBC series "Sherlock" and as the "Marvel" magician, is to be honored in Zurich for his multifaceted career and his impressive role in the new drama "The Thing with Feathers".
According to the ZFF, Cumberbatch will receive the Golden Eye Award on September 29, after which he will give insights into his career at a ZFF Masters.
English actor Benedict Cumberbatch is coming to the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF). The "Sherlock" actor and "Marvel" magician will be honored for his multifaceted career and his impressive role in the drama "The Thing with Feathers", the ZFF announced. Cumberbatch will accept the Golden Eye Award on September 29, after which he will give an insight into his career at a ZFF Masters, it added.
In "The Thing with Feathers", the 49-year-old Londoner plays a father who tries to maintain everyday life with his two sons after the sudden death of his wife, while an eerie, human-looking crow stalks him.