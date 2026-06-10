Has trust in the banks been lost? An exhibition at the National Museum in Zurich looks at Switzerland as a banking country. Keystone

The National Museum in Zurich gets to the bottom of Switzerland as a banking country. For some, banks are part of their identity, but trust has also dwindled. An exhibition between Roman mints, banking secrecy and SKA caps.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The exhibition "Banking in Switzerland" at the National Museum Zurich sheds light on the history of the Swiss financial center from Roman times to the present day.

It covers both success stories and crises such as dormant assets, banking secrecy and the collapse of Credit Suisse.

The focus is on the question of how the public's trust in banks has changed over the centuries. Show more

Nostalgics will get their money's worth in the "Banking in Switzerland" exhibition at the National Museum: a table with a "Märli telephone" for children, as it used to stand in the counter halls, a photo of children with SKA caps in the snow or an old Credit Suisse lettering can be seen.

The exhibition attempts to shed light on Switzerland's relationship with its banks. One room is therefore dedicated to the counter hall as many people remember it from the past. Next to it, things are much darker: Crises such as dormant assets, the dispute over banking secrecy and, of course, the demise of Credit Suisse dominate the room. Caricatures and media reports from the time allow visitors to experience the crises first-hand.

Jews as scapegoats

But even in earlier times, not all was well. Jews were forced into the money-lending business at a time when Christians were not yet allowed to do so. A reference to a Jewish woman from Zurich as a lender for the construction of a city wall is evidence of this.

The business did not protect the Jews from attacks. During a media tour on Wednesday, curator Christian Weiss pointed out a gravestone as an exhibit that was destroyed during riots in Basel. The Jews were blamed as scapegoats for an outbreak of plague. "The gravestone was then used as a threshold in a house," said Weiss.

The money business then spread via specific groups such as Lombards and other northern Italians. The first private bankers were followed by regional banks, savings banks and finally the big banks. Finally came the latest developments with e-banking and cryptocurrency. It's a long way from Roman times, when money was buried in the ground as security, as evidenced by numerous coin finds.

Has trust been shaken?

The central element is trust. According to the exhibition, banks are still associated with discretion and security today. But have the many crises shaken this trust in the long term? This is a question that visitors can and should ask themselves.

The exhibition uses interactive elements and surveys to encourage visitors to reflect on their own relationship with money. Children are encouraged to get involved in a playful way. The exhibition starts on June 12 and is open until November 8.