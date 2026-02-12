  1. Residential Customers
"I do what I like" Zurich now has a Fashion Week - these are the most exciting guest looks

Marjorie Kublun

12.2.2026

In addition to the catwalk, the guests on the opening evening of Zurich Fashion Week provided at least as much glamour. blue News shows the most exciting outfits in the video.

12.02.2026, 18:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The first edition of Zurich Fashion Week opened on Wednesday with 800 guests at the Kongresshaus.
  • blue News has captured the most exciting guest styles in a video.
  • Zurich Fashion Week runs until February 15.
Show more

Since Wednesday, Zurich now has a Fashion Week - and is thus sending out a strong signal for the relevance of Swiss fashion. The event kicked off with two designers from the Geneva School of Art and Design, who made the audience feel the energy of young designers with completely different collections.

While fashion enthusiasts are already looking forward to the next shows, which will take place until February 15, blue News mingled with the guests to capture the most exciting outfits on video. Because fashion doesn't just take place on the catwalk - but also off it. Who wears what? And above all: who is behind the styles?

Street styles from Paris:

