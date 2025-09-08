Next stop: Zurich. In 2026, the city on the Limmat will launch its own Fashion Week - a bold step onto the international catwalk. But does Switzerland really need this fashion hype, or is it just an attempt to play along? blue News attended the pre-event and found out.

Marjorie Kublun

Sophistication, money, good addresses - Zurich actually has a lot of what a fashion metropolis needs. However, every Fashion Week idea so far has sunk into Lake Zurich faster than you could say "Front Row". This time it should be different. Tamy Glauser, President of the ZFW Association, is convinced: "Why no Fashion Week in Zurich? It's like asking: does Zurich need art?"

Secret show in the middle of the city

The backdrop for the kick-off is promising: Zurich's streetcar museum with its retro industrial charm becomes an aperitif hotspot. The first fashion photos are taken between old streetcars and flashbulbs. But the actual show remains a secret - until shortly after midnight, when a streetcar with the sign "Zurich Fashion Week" pulls up, followed by another. Around 400 guests are chauffeured to the main station, where the big stage finally opens.

Designer Apolline Emery opens with an old-money style collection - silk meets linen and even terrycloth. This is followed by Ombre Genderless Clothing, SLVA, Alan Amato and Modeco. By 01:00, the tiredness is blown away and the night belongs to fashion.

One thing is certain: The organizers have a knack for finding wow locations. But will Zurich catch up in terms of fashion? Perhaps the train has not yet left the station this time. In any case, there is no shortage of Swiss Fashion-Savoir Faire.

blue News spoke to Tamy Glauser, designer Yannik Zamboni and model Priscila Guedes - the interviews can be seen in the video above.

