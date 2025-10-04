For the first time, the Golden Eye in the Zurich Film Festival's documentary film competition goes to a Swiss production: "I love you, I leave you" by Moris Freiburghaus. (archive picture) Bild: sda

For the first time in the history of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), the Golden Eye in the documentary film competition goes to a Swiss production. Moris Freiburghaus from Zurich even wins in two categories with "I love you, I leave you".

Freiburghaus' directorial debut also scoops the Audience Award and receives a Special Mention in the ZFF Critics' Jury Award category, as was announced on Saturday evening at the Award Night at the Zurich Opera House.

In the film, Freiburghaus accompanies his best friend, the Swiss musician Dino Brandão, through a difficult time. After his trip to Angola, his father's home country, he suffers from manic episodes and talks about his experiences.

"We had never seen anything like it", says the documentary film jury in its statement. The "blunt look at mental illness and the unshakeable bonds of friendship and family" prompted the jury to award the Golden Eye in this category to a Swiss production for the first time.

"I love you, I leave you" (Swiss-German film release: November 6) prevailed against 13 other first, second and third works, including the Swiss co-production "La Beauté de l'Âne" by Dea Gijovci.

Golden eye for Slovakian director

In the feature film competition, the Golden Eye goes to Slovakian director and actress Tereza Nvotová. Her film "Father" tells the story of a stressed father who accidentally forgets his young daughter in the car.

"The film shows how this mistake can destroy what we love most, and yet at its core it is about compassion, hope and the resilience of the human spirit", writes the jury, "deeply moved by the artistry and humanity of this film".

The drama "Wolves" by Jonas Ulrich was one of the 14 Swiss films nominated for the main prize.

Special mentions go to "Des preuves d'amour (Love Letters)" by French filmmaker Alice Douard and "Left-Handed Girl" by Taiwanese-American producer, director and actress Shih-Ching Tsou.

Critics' Award to Damien Hauser

The Critics' Choice Award goes to Zurich-based director Damien Hauser for his experimental film "Memory of Princess Mumbi". It tells the story of filmmaker Kuve, who travels to Umata in 2093 to document the scars of a war that have resurrected ancient kingdoms.

"The film plays with different genres while paying homage to the history of cinema - from the ghostly echoes of silent film to the contemporary exploration of AI in filmmaking," said the jury, which named the work the best Swiss film in the program (excluding gala premieres).

The 21st Zurich Film Festival, which last week once again invited top-class film stars such as Dakota Johnson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Russell Crowe and Colin Farrell and honored them with Golden Eyes, ends on Sunday.