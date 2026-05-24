With immediate effect, gymnasts such as the Russian Tokyo Olympic champion Angelina Melnikova may once again compete under their own flag at European level and be honored with the anthem when they win. This was decided by the federation's executive committee at an online meeting. The decision is to be confirmed at an extraordinary online association meeting scheduled at short notice.

European Gymnastics is thus following a decision by the world federation. On 18 May, the latter lifted all restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes that had been in place since February 2022 with immediate effect. The sanctions had been imposed due to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Belarus is a supporter of the aggression. Since 2024, Russians and Belarusians have been allowed to compete as so-called "individual neutral athletes" under certain conditions.