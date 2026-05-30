Switzerland's opponent in the World Championship final is Finland. The northerners beat the favored Canadians 4:2.

Bounced off a Finnish wall: Canada's Connor Brown is unsuccessful and loses the World Championship semi-final against Finland

Record world champions Canada must continue to wait for their 29th World Cup title, their first since 2023. The North Americans, who finished first in Group B in Freiburg without defeat, were too vulnerable against Finland, especially on defense.

In the middle third, the Finns turned a 1:2 deficit into a 4:2 lead within twelve minutes. This time it was the NHL forwards who made the decisive difference. Captain Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers scored just 49 seconds after the restart to equalize, Konsta Helenius (Buffalo) and Aatu Raty (Vancouver) turned the tide completely in the 32nd and 33rd minutes.

The Canadians put on more pressure in the final period and also had a few good chances. All in all, however, the Finns managed to see out the victory relatively safely.

Finland are in the World Championship final for the 14th time. They have won "only" four of them, the last one four years ago at home in Tampere with a 4:3 overtime win against Canada.

Telegram:

Canada - Finland 2:4 (2:1, 0:3, 0:0)

Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - Referees Holm/MacFarlane (SWE/USA), Durmis/Ondracek (SVK/CZE). - Goals: 4th Puistola (Helenies) 0:1. 9th Thomas (Holloway, Mateychuk) 1:1. 15th Holloway (Celebrini, DeMelo) 2:1. 21st Barkov (Granlund, Lehtonen) 2:2. 32nd Helenius (Granlund, Barkov) 2:3. 33rd Raty (Puljujärvi) 2:4. - Penalties: none against Canada, 2 times 2 minutes against Finland.