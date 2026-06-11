Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are facing what is likely to be their final World Cup. Others are making their debut on the big stage in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. A look at five promising talents.

In Messi’s shadow

Nico Paz (ARG, 21, Como): On the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi outshines everyone and everything, even at nearly 39 years old. Even Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez and Atlético’s Julian Alvarez stand in the mighty shadow of “La Pulga,” the Flea who led the Albiceleste to their third World Cup title four years ago. Emerging from this shadow is Nico Paz, a player who could play a key role in Lionel Scaloni’s team not only in the future but also at the upcoming tournament overseas.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was born in Tenerife, never played soccer in Argentina, and joined Real Madrid’s youth academy at the age of 11. After eight substitute appearances for the first team, the 1.85-meter-tall left-footed player followed Cesc Fabregas’s call two years ago to join Serie A newcomers Como. In northern Italy, Paz developed into one of the league’s best players and sensationally led the club to the Champions League this season with 12 goals and 7 assists.

No wonder his former club, which let him go in 2024 for six million euros, wants him back. According to media reports, the buyback option is set at just nine million euros—with a market value now at 80 million euros, a bad joke for the Italians and a bargain for the Spaniards. Paz combines game intelligence, technical finesse, and outstanding shooting skills and could make a splash for Argentina as the youngest player on the roster—and despite having “only” nine international appearances—especially since he has just recovered from a knee injury in time for the tournament.

Spain’s Foundation

Pau Cubarsi (ESP, 19, Barcelona): Pau Cubarsi has already played 128 games for FC Barcelona. He is an Olympic champion with Spain, a two-time Spanish league champion, and a one-time Spanish Cup winner—and all this at the age of just 19. Yet the center back wasn’t just a follower; he quickly emerged as the Catalans’ defensive leader.

A role he can also fill on the national team. In Luis de la Fuente’s squad, Cubarsi is likely to be a starter alongside Aymeric Laporte. Just two years ago, he wasn’t selected by “Mister” for the European Championship. Now, the right-footed player—known for his strong ball distribution and skillful tackling—is set to form the foundation of Spain’s bid for a second World Cup title since 2010.

Cubarsi doesn’t take the easy route of playing across the field, but instead favors a risky, vertical style of play that occasionally gets him into trouble and has already earned him a red card or two. If he can put his lapses behind him, he will become a key piece of the puzzle for Spain in the fight for the trophy. While Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams create havoc on the attack and Pedri, Rodri, and Fabian Ruiz pull the strings in the center, Cubarsi covers their backs.

Prodigy back on track

Endrick (BRA, 19, Lyon/Real Madrid): Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, known simply as Endrick, was hailed as Brazil’s next super talent at a very young age. At 16, he made his debut for Palmeiras in Brazil’s top league. In his first start, the 5’8” forward immediately found the back of the net. Shortly thereafter, Real Madrid secured the teenager’s services for a transfer fee of around 50 million euros. But his career stalled at the Bernabéu. Endrick did score in his very first league and Champions League matches. However, in Real’s star-studded lineup, he never progressed beyond the role of a substitute. To make matters worse, a persistent thigh injury sidelined him for a long time.

A six-month loan to Lyon was intended to get the gifted striker back on track. The Royal Club’s plan paid off. Near the Swiss border, Endrick blossomed, contributing 16 points across 21 matches in all competitions since January and helping Lyon return to the Champions League.

These numbers did not go unnoticed by national team coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Seleção coach called up the 19-year-old to the World Cup squad. Following Rodrygo’s injury-related withdrawal and the nomination of Neymar, who is not yet fit, Endrick’s chances of playing for the record-holding world champions seem greater than they have been in a long time.

Goal-scoring center back

Luka Vuskovic (CRO, 19, Hamburger SV/Tottenham): He scored six goals, more than any other center back in the past Bundesliga season. And he did so as a loan player, at just 19 years old. It’s not just the numbers that are impressive, but above all Luka Vuskovic’s performance. Despite his young age, he was the undisputed defensive leader, the commanding figure, and a rock-solid presence for the newly promoted team from Hamburg.

In Hamburg, they would have liked to keep the Croatian beyond the season. But Vuskovic has a contract with Tottenham running through 2030 and, following his successful loan spell, wants to establish himself in the Premier League. With his physicality, the player trained at Hajduk Split is a natural fit for English football.

For now, however, his first major tournament with Croatia is on the horizon. In Zlatko Dalic’s squad, Vuskovic plays a central role in the back five and is expected to lead the otherwise experienced team from the back alongside the equally young Josko Gvardiol (24) of Manchester City.

France’s ace up its sleeve

Rayan Cherki (FRA, 22, Manchester City): Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise... No other nation has such a deep pool of top-tier offensive players as France. Needless to say, competition for spots on Les Bleus is fierce. And yet, one player possesses attributes that make him a strong candidate for the starting lineup.

No one on Didier Deschamps’ team is as technically gifted as Rayan Cherki, who seems to have the ball glued to both his left and right feet. Add to that his finishing ability and his game intelligence. The 22-year-old, who moved from Lyon to Manchester City a year ago, sees spaces and passing lanes where there are none. Cherki’s qualities are likely to be in high demand, especially against deep-lying opponents such as Senegal, Iraq, and Norway, whom the Equipe Tricolore will face in the group stage.

The two-footed attacking midfielder recorded twelve assists in his first season in the Premier League. Only Bruno Fernandes of city rivals United managed more last season. The Sky Blues paid just under 40 million euros for the services of the French-Algerian dual citizen. It was a good investment—after all, Cherki’s market value has skyrocketed since his move to England, more than doubling. If he now has a strong World Cup, his price will continue to soar.