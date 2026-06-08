As in the qualifiers, the Swiss national team is also the favorite in its World Cup group. A role that has recently suited the team much better than before.

France, Spain, Argentina, England or, for the third time in a row, Brazil: it could have been a real tough draw for Switzerland on December 6. But the opponent from Pot 1 is Canada - nominally the weakest of the three hosts and placed behind Switzerland in the world rankings.

In March, Italy will also miss out on a place in Group B. Instead of the world number 12, Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is ranked more than 50 places below Italy in the world rankings, surprisingly came out on top in the play-offs.

And although all the teams in the group have their qualities, one thing is clear: Switzerland are the favorites and must aim to win the group.

Suddenly the hunted

Based on the world rankings, Group B would actually be the weakest of the entire tournament. For the Swiss, this starting position is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, the path to the knockout phase seems to be paved without the really big names. On the other hand, experience shows that supposedly compulsory tasks are often treacherous.

There are stumbling blocks everywhere: Canada, as co-hosts, are being carried by a wave of euphoria and have caught up enormously in footballing terms. Bosnia arrive with the self-confidence of the play-off coup, and Qatar, as two-time Asian champions, now also have plenty of tournament experience.

Switzerland will therefore have to be prepared for an unusual dynamic. In past tournaments, the team has often played the role of challenger. Now Switzerland, who have qualified for a World Cup for the sixth time in a row and have not missed out on a major tournament final since 2012, are the hunted.

Coming out of the qualifiers with confidence

The team proved in qualifying for the World Cup that they can handle this pressure. There, coach Murat Yakin's team took on the role of favorites and impressively confirmed it. The team appears more mature and more consistent than a few years ago, when points were sometimes carelessly squandered.

Nevertheless, no one internally will make the mistake of taking the whole thing for granted. Expectations are high, and so is the pressure. The national team must now prove that they can dictate the games themselves. The opener against Qatar in particular, where three points are a must, will be a test of maturity. Yakin has repeatedly emphasized how important a successful start to the tournament is.

The second group game will see them face Bosnia and Herzegovina before a clash with Canada at the end of the group stage. The Swiss coach speculates that this could be the match that decides who wins the group.

One Swiss group win so far

Most recently, the Swiss national team finished the group phase of the World Cup in second place three times in a row. The only previous group win came in 2006, when Switzerland finished ahead of France but were beaten by Ukraine on penalties in the round of 16.

This time, Switzerland would face a third-placed team and thus a supposedly easier opponent if they win the group. An additional incentive. Above all, however, it is now part of the Swiss national team's self-image to no longer "just" be satisfied with reaching the knockout phase, but - as has been repeated mantra-like in recent weeks - to show the "best World Cup of a Swiss national team".

A successful group stage should lay the foundation for this. The starting position is good. However, it is also clear that anything less than a commanding qualification for the knockout round would be a huge disappointment.