The Italian Elisa Balsamo wins the 6th stage of the women's Giro d'Italia in Brescello.

Elisa Balsamo also waved to the crowd as stage winner at the women's Tour de Suisse last year

Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen successfully defended her lead in the overall standings, while Marlen Reusser remains in 5th place, two minutes behind.

After 160 km without any difficulties worth mentioning, the sprinter from Team Lidl-Trek celebrated her fourth stage win of the week. She finished ahead of the Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster and the Australian Georgia Baker.

The 7th stage on Friday should suit the breakaway riders. A third-category mountain classification awaits around 27 km before the finish. One day later, the highlight of the tour is on the program with the queen stage and the dreaded climb to the Colle delle Finestre, including several gravel sections.