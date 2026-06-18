Ibrahima Konaté will play for Real Madrid for the next four years.
Keystone
Real Madrid has made its next signing. The club has signed French international Ibrahima Konaté to a four-year contract.
The 27-year-old defender is moving from Liverpool FC to Spain’s capital. Prior to this, Real had already announced the signings of two other international players, in addition to the return of coach José Mourinho. Spanish defender Marc Cucurella of Chelsea FC and Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva of Manchester City will also be playing for Real in the future.