For an hour, Germany’s performance was strongly reminiscent of their World Cup debacles in Russia 2018 (finishing fourth in the group behind Sweden, Mexico, and South Korea) and Qatar 2022 (elimination in the group stage against Japan and Spain). The offensive spark from the Curaçao game was nowhere to be found. The defense looked vulnerable. And a team that defends as carelessly as Germany did against Ivory Coast would at least have to offer more up front. But that wasn’t the case—until Julian Nagelsmann pulled the emergency brake.

Substitute Undav

He brought on Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav, and Nadiem Amiri for Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Aleksandar Pavlovic. And suddenly, Germany’s play improved significantly—both up front and at the back. One substitute, Amiri, crossed to the other, Undav, and suddenly it was 1–1. And Undav, Germany’s top scorer in the Bundesliga, even scored the 2–1 goal in the 94th minute.

The way this victory came about against a tough and fast opponent should give the Germans pause for thought in the coming days. The right side of the defense, with Joshua Kimmich, seemed overwhelmed. Nico Schlotterbeck, the center back, had to leave the game due to injury (knee). Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, though not at fault for either goal, let the first shot on goal get past him in both the Curaçao and Ivory Coast matches. Such problem areas don’t inspire confidence.

But at least, after two wins to start the tournament, Germany is in position to win the group. That’s already something for the German national team, which was eliminated after the group stage in both Russia and Qatar. And with their remaining match against Curaçao, the Ivory Coast also has a great chance to advance for the first time in their fourth World Cup appearance.

Germany – Ivory Coast 2:1 (0:1)

Toronto. – 43,036 spectators. – Referee: Benítez (PAR). – Goals: 30’ Kessie 0–1. 68’ Undav 1–1. 94’ Undav 2–1.

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck (46' Rüdiger), Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović (60' Amiri); Sané (60' Leweling), Musiala (60' Undav), Wirtz; Havertz (85' Goretzka).

Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana; Singo (82. Doué), Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Sangaré (75. Fofana); Diallo (75. Adingra), Kessie, Inao Oulaï, Yan Diomande (85. Pépé); Bonny (75. Guessand).