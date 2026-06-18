Ghana secures a 1-0 victory over Panama deep into stoppage time. Caleb Yirenkyi scores in the 95th minute to seal a flattering win for the Africans.

St. Gallen Goalie Forced to Leave Due to Injury Ghana scores late to win, but loses goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi

It was a bitter blow for St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi in the Ghana goal: He was injured shortly before halftime while making a save and had to be substituted.

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On Tuesday, the two teams will play their next group stage matches: Ghana vs. England and Panama vs. Croatia.