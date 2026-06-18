When the goals were scored in the 29th and 43rd minutes, a seismometer in the city of Bergen recorded “distinct signals” early Wednesday morning—caused by the cheering of fans near the monitoring station. This was reported by the Norsar Seismological Institute.

According to the report, slightly weaker signals were also recorded at kickoff, during the other goals, when Iraqi defender Zaid Tahseen received a yellow card, and at the final whistle. “When large numbers of people react simultaneously to major sporting moments, their collective movements can generate vibrations in the ground that are detected by sensitive seismometers,” the Norsar Institute explained. This is not unusual at major events. Similar signals were reportedly triggered by Ed Sheeran’s concerts at the Norwegian National Stadium in Oslo in the summer of 2024.

The soccer fans didn’t trigger an earthquake—but that could still happen. After their successful debut, many Norwegians are already dreaming of the title as their country competes in the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. If that happens, the ground will likely shake—and not just in Bergen.