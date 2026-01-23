Norway scraped out a 3-2 victory over Senegal in Group I of the World Cup. The Scandinavians nearly squandered their comfortable lead in stoppage time but managed to hold on for this crucial win. Once again, the standout player on the field was Erling Haaland, who repeatedly posed insurmountable problems for the Senegalese defense led by captain Kalidou Koulibaly.

After a cautious start, a major mistake by Koulibaly put the Norwegians on track. In the 43rd minute, the center back played the ball right into the path of substitute Marcus Pedersen, who coolly slotted it home to make it 1–0. Shortly after the break, Haaland capped off a textbook counterattack set up by Martin Ødegaard with a powerful left-footed shot to make it 2–0 (48th minute).

The Senegalese side remained unfazed. Ismaila Sarr, set up by Sadio Mané, scored while falling to make it 2–1 (53'). However, the African side’s hope was short-lived: Koulibaly made another costly mistake. Patrick Berg won the ball and set up Haaland, who netted the 3–1 goal in the 58th minute.

In a frantic closing phase, the Africans mounted one last surge. Once again, it was Sarr who scored in the 93rd minute with a powerful shot to make it 3–2. This late goal is doubly frustrating for Norway: on the one hand, it put their victory in jeopardy; on the other, it significantly worsened their goal difference. As a result, a draw will no longer be enough for the Norwegians in their upcoming showdown against France on Friday to secure first place in the group on their own.

Match Report

Norway – Senegal 3–2 (1–0)

East Rutherford. – 80,663 spectators. – Referee: Pereira Sampaio. – Goals: 43. Pedersen 1–0. 48. Haaland (Ødegaard) 2–0. 53. Sarr (Mané) 2–1. 58' Haaland (Berg) 3–1. 93' Sarr (Jackson) 3–2.

Norway: Nyland; Ryerson (13' Pedersen), Ajer, Heggem (84' Østigård), Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Aursnes (46' Berg); Sørloth (84. Bobb), Haaland, Nusa (71. Schjelderup).

Senegal: Édouard Mendy (63. Diaw); Diatta, Koulibaly (72. Sarr), Niakhaté, El Hadji Malick Diouf (54. Jakobs); Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye (54. Mbaye); Ismaïla Sarr, Camara (63. Ciss), Mané; Jackson.