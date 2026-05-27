For Davos coach Josh Holden, there will be a reunion with his friend and mentor Dan Tangnes in the Champions Hockey League, as the draw in Dübendorf results in a duel with Rögle.

Dan Tangnes (left), now coach of Rögle, and Davos head coach Josh Holden (right) will meet again in the Champions League

The two worked together for five years at EV Zug, where Holden was Tangnes' assistant.

With champions Skelleftea, HCD face another Swedish team away from home, while the Grisons also have to travel to Poland to face Tychy. Their opponents at home are Eisbären Berlin, Bili Tygri Liberec (CZE) and Storhamar Hamar (NOR).

On paper, Fribourg-Gottéron has the easiest draw. The Swiss champions welcome Pilsen (CZE), Adler Mannheim and Nitra (SVK), while their away opponents are Graz 99ers, Klagenfurt and Herning Blue Fox (DEN). Genève-Servette, like Davos, have to play twice in Sweden - against Skelleftea and Växjö - and also play in Tychy. At home, they face Liberec, the Cologne Sharks and the Eisbären Berlin.

The league phase begins on September 3 and ends in mid-October. The best 16 of the 24 teams will qualify for the knockout phase, which will be played as usual in a back-and-forth format. The final will take place on February 23, 2027.