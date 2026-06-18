The finish of the second stage of the Women’s Tour de Suisse was marred by a serious crash. Urska Zigart, Tadej Pogacar’s fiancée, had to be taken to the hospital afterward.

Zigart fell on a bump in the road as she approached the finish line in Locarno and crashed headfirst onto the asphalt. The rider, who finished second overall in last year’s Tour de Romandie, lay motionless on the ground afterward.

Examinations at the hospital revealed that the 29-year-old Slovenian suffered a broken jaw and abrasions on her face, according to her team, AG Insurance-Soudal. She is also suspected of having a concussion.