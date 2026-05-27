Attilio Biasca scored 1:0 after 40 seconds on his World Cup debut. "I knew that if I kept going like this, it was only a matter of time before it went in," said the forward from Swiss champions Fribourg-Gottéron confidently after the game. "It was great groundwork from my teammates, I just had to stick it in." Does the puck get a place of honor? "I'll put it in my toiletry bag and take it with me everywhere," he said with a laugh.

Still the 13th forward at the start of the tournament, Biasca now plays on the first line alongside NHL stars Nico Hischier and Timo Meier. "I can learn so much from them, they help me a lot. We also get on really well off the ice," said the 23-year-old, the second youngest member of the Swiss team after Nicolas Baechler.

Biasca said of the game: "It was to be expected that they would come back (2:2 after 0:2), they are a very strong team. But it was a very good reaction the way we went into the third period. We stayed calm and played our game."

Head coach Jan Cadieux was pleased that "we were ready for a game like this. We lost our way a bit for ten minutes in the second period. But in general it was a very good game from us. It's a pleasure to see the team play like that." He was also pleased to see how they were supported by the spectators in the difficult moments. "We talked about the fact that we also have to accept difficult shifts."

When asked whether the seven wins in seven games meant a perfect first round or whether that was too high, Cadieux replied: "In the end, perfection doesn't exist, but maybe it's perfect for you. We wanted to grow game by game and that's what we did. We took a good step forward. We want to keep this attitude for the future."