  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sion - Lausanne-Sport 0:0 Nil-nil between Sion and Lausanne

SDA

28.9.2025 - 18:38

The fiercely contested derby between Sion and Lausanne-Sport in western Switzerland goes goalless
The fiercely contested derby between Sion and Lausanne-Sport in western Switzerland goes goalless
Keystone

Sion and Lausanne-Sport drew goalless in the 7th round of the Super League.

Keystone-SDA

28.09.2025, 18:38

28.09.2025, 18:43

Both teams came close to scoring, but were unable to put the ball in the net. Lausanne's best chance came ten minutes after the restart when Theo Bair failed to beat Anthony Racioppi twice. For Sion, it was Ilyas Chouaref who could only hit the edge of the goal from a Benjamin Kololli free-kick.

These were the few highlights of a fairly uneventful match. Only in the closing stages did the chances increase after Lausanne's Bryan Okoh was shown a yellow card in the 85th minute. However, Sion's Donat Rrudhani was also unable to score against his former club. He failed to score from his free kick against Karlo Letica.

While the home team won each of the three duels last season, the French-speaking Swiss side now shared the points in the derby.

Telegram:

Sion - Lausanne-Sport 0:0

10'100 spectators. - SR Von Mandach.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman (81. Baltazar Costa), Noé Sow (81. Diack); Chouaref, Kololli (68. Rrudhani), Lukembila (68. Bouchlarhem); Nivokazi (81. Boteli).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga, Karim Sow, Okoh, Fofana (64. Poaty); Butler-Oyedeji (88. Abdallah), Custodio, Sigua; Lekoueiry (68. Ndiaye), Bair, Ajdini (68. Kana Biyik).

Remarks: 85th yellow card against Okoh. Cautions: 49th Lukembila, 61st Okoh, 77th Bouchlarhem.

More from the department

Spain. Barça take the lead in the table

SpainBarça take the lead in the table

Basel - Lucerne 1:2. Lucerne's pinpricks enough for three points in Basel

Basel - Lucerne 1:2Lucerne's pinpricks enough for three points in Basel

Super League. Lucerne wins at Basel, Thun loses at YB

Super LeagueLucerne wins at Basel, Thun loses at YB