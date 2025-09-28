The fiercely contested derby between Sion and Lausanne-Sport in western Switzerland goes goalless Keystone

Sion and Lausanne-Sport drew goalless in the 7th round of the Super League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Both teams came close to scoring, but were unable to put the ball in the net. Lausanne's best chance came ten minutes after the restart when Theo Bair failed to beat Anthony Racioppi twice. For Sion, it was Ilyas Chouaref who could only hit the edge of the goal from a Benjamin Kololli free-kick.

These were the few highlights of a fairly uneventful match. Only in the closing stages did the chances increase after Lausanne's Bryan Okoh was shown a yellow card in the 85th minute. However, Sion's Donat Rrudhani was also unable to score against his former club. He failed to score from his free kick against Karlo Letica.

While the home team won each of the three duels last season, the French-speaking Swiss side now shared the points in the derby.

Telegram:

Sion - Lausanne-Sport 0:0

10'100 spectators. - SR Von Mandach.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman (81. Baltazar Costa), Noé Sow (81. Diack); Chouaref, Kololli (68. Rrudhani), Lukembila (68. Bouchlarhem); Nivokazi (81. Boteli).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga, Karim Sow, Okoh, Fofana (64. Poaty); Butler-Oyedeji (88. Abdallah), Custodio, Sigua; Lekoueiry (68. Ndiaye), Bair, Ajdini (68. Kana Biyik).

Remarks: 85th yellow card against Okoh. Cautions: 49th Lukembila, 61st Okoh, 77th Bouchlarhem.