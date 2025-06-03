  1. Residential Customers
Nations League 0:1 against Norway seals Switzerland's relegation from League A

SDA

3.6.2025 - 22:06

The Swiss women were once again too harmless offensively in their international debut at the Tourbillion in Sion
Keystone

The Swiss women's national team lost their sixth and final Nations League match against Norway 0:1 in Sion, relegating national coach Pia Sundhage's team from League A.

Keystone-SDA

03.06.2025, 22:06

03.06.2025, 22:16

The Swiss were already trailing from the 4th minute onwards. In stoppage time, Viola Calligaris scored the supposed equalizer with her head, but the goal did not count due to offsides.

In any case, a win would have been necessary to reach third place and thus the barrage.

Table and telegram:

Nations League Women, League A, Group 2 Results from Tuesday: Switzerland - Norway 0:1 (0:1). Iceland - France 0:2 (0:0).

Ranking: 1. France* 6/18 (14:2). 2. Norway 6/8 (4:5). 3. Iceland++ 6/4 (6:9). 4. Switzerland+ 6/2 (4:12).

* = in the final tournament; ++ = barrage; + = relegated

Switzerland - Norway 0:1 (0:1)

Sion. - 6888 spectators. - SR Caputi (ITA). - Goal: 4th Böe Risa 0:1.

Switzerland: Peng; Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz (78. Pilgrim); Beney, Ivelj (46. Fölmli), Wälti, Vallotto, Riesen (84. Lehmann); Reuteler, Schertenleib (67. Xhemaili).

Norway: Fiskerstrand; Bjelde (72. Woldvik), Mjelde (46. Ostenstad), Tuva Hansen, Lund; Leonhardsen-Maanum (62. Terland), Böe Risa (62. Naalsund), Engen; Ildhusöy (46. Gaupset), Hegerberg, Reiten.

Remarks: Switzerland without Crnogorcevic and Terchoun (both injured). 93rd goal by Calligaris disallowed for offside. Cautions: 51st Lund. 64th Reiten. 87th Engen.

