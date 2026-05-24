Around 20,000 fans celebrated their football club's cup victory in the city center of St. Gallen on Sunday. Keystone

Around 20,000 people in green and white watched the cup final on several big screens on the St. Gallen market square on Sunday. The winning FC St. Gallen team is expected to arrive in the city late in the evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There was boundless jubilation after the final whistle. Thousands of people from St. Gallen embraced each other in the old town. St. Gallen celebrated its second cup victory since 1969 with a free night.

According to the city police, the Cup celebrations have been peaceful so far. Several streets in the city center are closed to traffic. When the team arrives, up to 60,000 people are expected to fill the streets and alleyways, the city police told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

There has been enormous Cup euphoria in St. Gallen for days. This was also reflected in the huge rush for tickets. For football fans from eastern Switzerland without a season ticket, buying a ticket became an almost impossible task.