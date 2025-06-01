The Basel team led by captain Xherdan Shaqiri (center) also win the cup after the championship Keystone

What a performance by FC Biel. The third-division club demanded everything from the Swiss champions from Basel in the cup final, but ultimately lost 1:4. FC Basel thus secured its seventh double.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When the referee whistles for a drinks break in the second half, Basel coach Fabio Celestini talks wildly to his players. Although his team was leading 2:1 at this point, they were anything but confident in Bern's Wankdorf. Surely the double mission would not fail against the surprise team from Biel? The same team that lost 3-0 to Basel's U21s in the championship just two weeks earlier.

No, it was not to be. Shortly afterwards, substitutes Marin Soticek and Moussa Cissé extended the lead. But Basel would never have imagined that such an effort would be necessary to win the 14th Cup title in the club's history. After all, the starting position in the final of the competition was clearer than ever before in the duel between the third division side and the Swiss champions. Little was missing for the biggest surprise in the 100th edition of the Swiss Cup.

Biel with a familiar recipe

Biel went into the game with the recipe that had led them to success in the quarter-final against Lugano and the semi-final against YB. With five defenders and four midfielders, they stood in and around their own penalty area and closed down the space. Crosses and passes into the deep were often intercepted and then an attempt was made to launch a counter-attack with a long ball to striker Brian Beyer.

And the Seelanders initially implemented the plan well. After half an hour, a certain amount of frustration seemed to spread among the Basel players. Director Xherdan Shaqiri threw up his arms several times, coach Fabio Celestini stood outside the coaching area, at times directing his players, and goalkeeper Marwin Hitz was heckling his front men.

Then came the 35th minute. Biel's Omer Dzonlagic had just missed the ball from a good position in the penalty area. On the counter-attack, Basel naturally looked for savior Shaqiri, who had done little so far. This time, his cross from the left came dangerously into the penalty area, Albian Ajeti pressured Biel captain Anthony De Freitas, whose attempt to clear the ball unfortunately ended up in his own goal.

Biel does not give up

But anyone who thought that Biel's will was now broken was proved wrong. The Seelanders remained disciplined at the back and played even more courageously going forward. Brian Beyer had the golden chance to equalize in the 52nd minute, but his shot failed to beat goalkeeper Hitz.

Shortly afterwards, the referee Horisberger was called to the video screen in his last game of his career. There he saw Jonas Adjetey slip in the penalty area and pull Abdoulaye Coulibaly off his feet. Beyer took responsibility and converted the penalty with ease. Suddenly everything was open again and Biel could briefly dream of winning the title for the first time after losing the 1961 final.

But just five minutes later, Horisberger again pointed to the penalty spot, this time on the other side. Biel goalkeeper Raphael Radtke had rushed out after a cross, but hit Albian Ajeti instead of the ball. The fact that the collision led to a penalty was bitter from the outsider's point of view. Shaqiri did the same to Beyer and also converted with aplomb. The heroically fighting Biel team were unable to find an answer to this setback. Nevertheless, they can be proud of their performance against the heavy favorites.

Telegram

Biel - Basel 1:4 (0:1)

Wankdorf, Bern. - 30'897 spectators. - SR Horisberger. - Goal: 35. De Freitas (own goal) 0:1. 60. Beyer (penalty) 1:1. 67. Shaqiri (penalty) 1:2. 78. Soticek 1:3. 80. Cissé (Leroy) 1:4.

Biel: Radtke; Bongué, Mbongué, Kelvin, De Freitas, De Oliveira (79. Moulin); Coulibaly (84. Dib), Mveng (84. Maurer), Massombo, Dzonlagic (87. Arrivas); Beyer (84. Sartoretti).

Basel: Hitz; Kade, Adjetey (76. Barisic), Vouilloz, Schmid (46. Cissé); Avdullahu, Metinho (62. Leroy); Traoré (62. Kevin Carlos), Shaqiri, Otele (76. Soticek); Ajeti.

Remarks: 2nd shot on target by Kade. Cautions: 65. Radtke.