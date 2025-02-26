Barcelona's Raphinha is annoyed: the good starting position is squandered Keystone

In a spectacular game against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Cup semi-final, FC Barcelona squandered a good starting position for the second leg.

The Primera Division leaders turned around a 2-0 deficit to take a 4-2 lead at home, but had to settle for a 4-4 draw after conceding two goals in the closing stages. Everything is now wide open again for the second leg in Madrid on April 2.

Julian Alvarez (1st) and Antoine Griezmann (6th) got the visitors off to a lightning start. However, Barça quickly equalized thanks to a double strike from Pedri (19) and Pau Cubarsí (21). Inigo Martinez (41') gave them a 3-2 lead before the end of a highly entertaining first half, which substitute Robert Lewandowski (74') extended after the break. However, Marcos Llorente (84') and Alexander Sörloth (93') rescued a draw for Atlético.

Real Madrid will play Real Sociedad in the second leg of their semi-final clash.