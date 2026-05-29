With 8000 police officers and strict controls, the Champions League final should remain peaceful, even though it is taking place somewhere else. (archive picture) Keystone

Paris is becoming a high-security zone: the French capital is preparing for the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC on Saturday with a large contingent of police and far-reaching restrictions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the greater Paris area, 8,000 police officers and 2,500 firefighters will be deployed to prevent any disruption to public order, announced Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. Across France, 22,000 police officers will be deployed in view of the premier class final in Budapest (18:00/ZDF).

The aim is to prevent massive riots like those that took place during PSG's victory in the Champions League final at the beginning of June last year. Back then, there were two deaths, almost 200 injuries and 559 arrests. The authorities also counted almost 700 fires, particularly involving cars. There were riots on the fringes of the celebrations, particularly in Paris. In particular, there were riots on the Champs-Élysées boulevard, which was later cleared by the police, and near the Parc des Princes, where tens of thousands of football fans had gathered for public viewing.

Restrictions on the Champs-Élysées

For this reason, special restrictions are in place this weekend on the Champs-Élysées and at the Parc des Princes. There will be road closures, parking bans and access controls, video surveillance of critical areas and the closure of certain metro stations. Restaurants on the Champs-Élysée will have to close before kick-off and move their furniture indoors.

There had already been isolated incidents of rioting in the French capital after Paris reached the final at the beginning of May. There were 123 arrests and eleven injuries in the greater Paris area. The police used tear gas in isolated cases.